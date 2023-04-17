‘The Phantom of the Opera’ ends on Broadway

The final curtain fell on the New York production of the Phantom of the Opera on Sunday, ending Broadway’s longest-running show.

NEW YORK The final curtain fell on the New York production of the Phantom of the Opera on Sunday, ending Broadway’s longest-running show with thunderous ovations, champagne toasts and gushing gold and silver confetti of its famous chandelier.

It was show #13,981 at the Majestic Theater and ended with a revival of The Music of the Night performed by the current cast, the show’s previous cast including original star Sarah Brightman and members of the team in street clothes.

Andrew Lloyd Webber took the stage last in a black suit and black tie and dedicated the final show to his son, Nick, died last month after a long battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia. He was 43 years old.

When he was a little boy, he heard some of this music, Lloyd Webber said. Brightman, holding her hand, agreed: When Andrew was writing it, he was right there. So his son is with us. Nick, we love you very much.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh gave some in the crowd hope to see the Phantom again, and maybe sooner than they think.

The only question I get asked over and over again, will the Phantom return? Having been a producer for over 55 years, I’ve seen all the great musicals come back, and Phantom is one of the greats, he said. So it’s only a matter of time.

The musical, a staple on Broadway since it opened on January 26, 1988, has withstood recessions, war, terrorism and cultural shifts. But the prolonged pandemic may have been the last straw: It’s an expensive musical to maintain, with elaborate sets and costumes as well as a large cast and orchestra. Sunday’s curtain call showed how out of step Phantom is with the rest of Broadway, but also how glorious a great musical can be.

If ever there was a bang, went out with a bang. It’s going to be a great night, John Riddle said just before rushing inside to play Raoul for the last time.

Based on a novel by Gaston Leroux, Phantom tells the story of a deformed composer who haunts the Paris Opera and falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine. Webbers’ lavish songs include Masquerade, Angel of Music and All I Ask of You.”

In addition to Riddle, the New York production bid farewell to Emilie Kouatchou as Christine and Laird Mackintosh replace Ben Crawford as the ghost. Crawford was unable to sing due to a bacterial infection but was cheered at the curtain call, stepping to the side of the stage. The Ghost motioned for him to stand next to him, Riddle and Kouatchou.

There was a video presentation of many actors who had played key roles in the show over the years, and the orchestra seats were filled with Christines, Raouls and Phantoms. The late director Hal Prince, choreographer Gillian Lynne and set and costume designer Maria Bjrnson were also honored.

Lin-Manuel Miranda was in attendance, as was Glenn Close, who starred in two separate Broadway productions of Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard. Complimentary champagne was offered at intermission and flutes were handed out on stage at the curtain call.

Riddle first saw The Phantom of the Opera in Toronto when he was 4 years old. It was the first musical I ever saw. I didn’t know what a musical was, he says. Now, 30 years later, I’m finishing the show on Broadway. So it’s amazing.

Kouatchou, who became the first black woman in the role in New York, didn’t think the show would ever end. I was like, OK, I’m going to do my run, Phantom ‘will continue and it will be more Christines of color,’ she said. But that’s all.

The first production started in London in 1986 and since then the show has been seen by over 145 million people in 183 cities and performed in 17 languages ​​on over 70,000 performances. On Broadway alone, it grossed over $1.3 billion.

When Phantom opened in New York, Die Hard was in theaters, Adele was born, and floppy disks were state of the art. A postage stamp cost 25 cents and the most popular songs of the year were Steve Winwood’s Roll With It. , Faith by George Michael and Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley.

Reviews have been positive, with the New York Post calling it an impeccably crafted piece of musical theatre, the Daily News describing it as spectacular entertainment, and the New York Times saying it meant nothing more than to inundate audiences with fantasy and fun.

Other Lloyd Webber musicals include Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Sunset Boulevard and School of Rock. Phantom’s closure means the composer is left with just one Broadway show, Bad Cinderella, badly mangled.

Phantom’s closure, originally scheduled for February, was pushed back to mid-April after a flurry of rekindled interest and ticket sales pushed weekly revenue to over $3 million. Closing means the longest running show crown now goes to Chicago, which began in 1996. The Lion King is next, having started performances in 1997.

Broadway took a hit during the pandemic, with all cinemas closed for more than 18 months. Some of the most popular shows Hamilton, The Lion King and Wicked rebounded well, but other shows struggled.

Breaking even usually requires a steady flow of tourists, especially for Phantom, and visitors to the city have not returned to pre-pandemic levels. The pandemic has also spiked expenses for all shows, including routine COVID-19 testing and staff security guards. The Phantom has become a poster for the return of Broadway after all, it is partially masked.

Fans can still catch the Phantom elsewhere. The flagship London production celebrated its 36th anniversary in October, and there are productions in Japan, Greece, Australia, Sweden, Italy, South Korea and the Czech Republic. One is about to open in Bucharest, and another will open in Vienna in 2024.

Kouatchou, who walked the red carpet ahead of the final show in a hot pink dress with a sweetheart neckline and a cutout, said the bitterness was eased by the big departure. Most Broadway shows that come to an end slip into obscurity without being celebrated.