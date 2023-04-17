



Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her unfiltered and unapologetic opinions. The actress never minces her words, whether it’s criticizing her contemporaries or even giving her pointed political opinions. Amid the killing of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, the actress took to her social media and praised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Scroll below to read the details! Notably, mafia politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were gunned down in Prayagraj last night. State officers have been instructed to be on high alert and to ensure that law and order is maintained throughout the state. Amid the big news, Kanganas’ reaction is now grabbing eyeballs. The actress sent a message to everyone who is mourning the encounter. Actress Queen Kangana Ranaut shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram and hailed UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Sharing a video on her story, she called the CM a wonderful and kind person and then revealed that he called the actress his sister when they met. The actress shared another photo in which Yogi Adityanath can be seen talking on the phone, and she wrote, Aap log rona band kijiye, mee takk awaaz aa rahi. It is said in the scriptures that the establishment of religion does not only happen by following religion, it happens by destroying religion. For the uninitiated, days after Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was killed during an encounter in Uttar Pradeshs Jhansi, the mafia politician and his brother were killed on Saturday as they were taken away for medical care in Prayagraj. He was notably charged in the murder case of BSP MP Raju Pal in 2005 and in the murder case of Umesh Pal which occurred in February this year. Coming back to Kangana Ranaut, the actress will be next in Emergency with Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade. What do you think of his statement? Let us know in the comments section below! For more stories like this, stay tuned to Koimoi.com. Must Read: John Abraham withdraws from Akshay Kumar directed Awara Pagal Deewana 2 and the reason is the historic success of Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan? Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/kangana-ranaut-hails-uttar-pradesh-cm-yogi-adityanath-over-controversial-killings-of-atiq-ahmed-ashraf-ahmed-aap-log-rona-band-kijiye/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related