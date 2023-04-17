Rumor Roundup: Cody Rhodes in Hollywood, WWE Talks, Raw Plans, and More!





Speculating on rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favorite pastime for many fans, perhaps right after watching matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors from the pro wrestling rumor mill. Important reminder: Rumors are just rumours. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating in the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track the accuracy of rumors in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back which you can find here. Remember, take everything with a grain of salt. Rumors of the day: Fighting selection says Cody Rhodes had meetings for potential movie/TV roles in Los Angeles during WrestleMania week. Plus, he’s apparently interested in playing Johnny Cage in the next one. mortal combat movie.

THE Wrestling observation bulletin claims there is no hiring freeze as has been said and, in fact, WWE is still business as usual when it comes to hiring and discussions with major new artists.

WRKD wrestling claims Monday night gross this week, unless changed, will feature The Bloodline and The Judgment Day interacting and deciding to take on each other’s enemies.

An interesting note from Observer: Before starting the ongoing Mysterio Family feud, serious thought was apparently given to sending Dominik to NXT.

Andrew Zarian on the With the men Podcast said he heard an announcement that the AEW Saturday show could take place in mid-May and that the show could start in June.

The Observer says AEW plans to book the first singles match between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland on double or nothing à la carte event at the end of May. If you’ve heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Please remember that these are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check out our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be true.

