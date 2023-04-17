Sixers, Sixers | Daily Sport Bulletin

The Sixers have had a dominant player in Joel Embiid for some time now. But as any fan of this dance documentary will tell you, it’s all about putting all the pieces together and then getting the star of the team to trust them instead of trying to outdo each other at each game and be all that it can be.

Marcus Hayes sees this now in relatively quiet Embiids Game 1. The big guy looked for his teammates instead of playing hero ball and the result was a comfortable win. It’s a formula that seems solid enough to take on even teams far more formidable than the Brooklyn Nets.

After years of Trusting The Process, the real threat the Sixers could pose to the NBA title could be when The Process trusts.

Mikal Bridges’ NBA trajectory has been on a steep slope for much of his six-year career. He entered the league when the 76ers drafted him No. 10 before shipping him to Phoenix. There he started as a useful defender with a hitch in his jumpshot. Soon, he became one of the best two-way talents in the NBA. And since being sent to the Brooklyn Nets, he’s entered another phase as a prolific scorer.

This was displayed in Game 1 against the Sixers and the numbers will carry over into their first-round series. Inquirers Gina Mizell explained how he made that final leap and became Brooklyn’s No. 1 option.

Following: The Sixers meet the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Nick Castellanos had a three-month offseason to finally stop his world from spinning off axis and root his feet to the ground after a whirlwind first season with the Phillies in 2022. He’s closer to feeling what a coach of longtime described as this inner calm and peace. But if Castellanos did, in fact, make it to the other side, he can credit his time in Cincinnati for providing the roadmap. Because the second half of his two-year tenure with the Reds was nothing short of the best season of his career. And part of the credit goes to a former Reds star.

The Phillies avenged some of the humiliation of their 13-0 loss to the Reds on Saturday with a 14-3 rout on Sunday to split their streak at Cincinnati.

Zack Wheeler, starting on Monday, relied on effective new sweeping ground in his first three starts.

Following: The Phillies open a series in Chicago against the White Sox at 7:10 p.m. Monday (NBCSP+). Wheeler (0-1, 4.21) will start against White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn (0-1, 7.31).

The free agency starts apparently paved the way for second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean to enter the starting lineup, and Josh Tolentino has Dean as one of the players. ready to have a breakout season.

The Eagles have not traditionally signed linebackers early in the draft, with Dean being selected in the third round. While it doesn’t look like the Eagles will hold that position in this year’s draft in the early rounds, there is talent in this class worth watching.

Almost does not change the final score. No, even after setting up the tying goal to help pull the Union out of what looked like a certain defeat against the Chicago Fire, after trailing 2-0, Quinn Sullivan couldn’t seal the winning deal on a late attempt.

Still, Sullivans’ performance has helped boost the team and could encourage Union manager Jim Curtin to keep rotating his roster.

Goodbye farewell : La Salle and Fran Dunphy have lost another player on the transfer portal, this time Josh Nickelberry to Florida State.

Dragon takes a look: Drexels dynamo Keishana Washington has signed a training camp contract with the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA.

Caddy call: A scholarship to Penn State was one of Haverford students’ rewards for their diligence.

In 1976, Phillies slugger Mike Schmidt hit four home runs at Wrigley Field, tying the Major League record for home runs in a single game. His home runs came back-to-back, starting in the fifth inning with the Phillies trailing the Cubs 13-2. After Schmidt was finished, the Phillies won 18-15.

