‘Gazzas Goss: People Power Reigns in Bollywood’ < Community | Cairns Local News

Afterwards, my wife and I were delighted to be invited in for what was to be a truly colorful evening, full of music, spice and good company. In addition to a fundraiser, the evening was to be the first of many events designed to celebrate the diversity of culture now experienced in Douglas County. The event being sold out a week before the big night, this first occasion was to be a great success and promised to achieve its objective of raising funds for the purchase of two wheelchairs for access to the beach and the water. In the end, all of this was achieved, despite an overnight blackout which we will discuss shortly. When I arrived, three essential things stood out to me.

First, one was immediately wowed by the aroma of incredible food emanating from the kitchen, where chef and local hero Syd Murthy conjured up a concoction to tease the taste buds. Secondly, I was impressed by the superb Indian dress worn by the first arrivals. Third, I couldn’t help but admire the amount of effort and creativity that had gone into decorating the classic Queensland style county hall. For a bit of history, last year Mossmans Lifestyle Support Service, part of Mossman Support Services, was approached by a physically disabled person in the south wanting to come for a holiday and go swimming in the sea at Port Douglas. Lifestyle Support staff and Mossman Support Services Manager, Heather Taylor, met and discussed their ability to do this, based on available facilities in the area. They felt that although Port Douglas already has a fantastic all abilities wheelchair, in this case they needed a different type of wheelchair that would also allow access to the water as well as the beach itself -even. The next day, they all saw each other again and each expressed how badly they felt telling someone they couldn’t help them swim at one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. The team individually researched alternatives and came up with a wheelchair that actually goes through the water, remaining stable on the ocean floor and helping participants confidently swim out of the chair and back in independently. . They then discussed the options in a staff meeting and agreed that this would be their next major fundraiser for the purchase of two chairs. Luckily, community development worker Erica Mast and volunteer chef Syd Murthy were developing the idea of ​​Bollywood parties and it seemed like the perfect fundraising match.

