Hollywood can’t afford the 2023 writers’ strike

I will state the obvious because the obvious must clearly be stated:

We cannot afford a writers’ strike.

The entertainment industry can’t afford it, Los Angeles can’t afford it, and neither can the many parts of the country where television and film production help fuel the local economy.

We are just emerging from a three-year pandemic which, in addition to its far more dire consequences, halted film and television production for the better part of a year, then made it much more expensive and complicated.

We face deepening political divisions, post-pandemic inflation, general job insecurity and, in Los Angeles, a housing crisis that defies economic common sense, let alone good sense.

On top of all that, the prospect of suffering a strike that will put hundreds of thousands out of work inside and outside the entertainment industry and cost Los Angeles billions of dollars is nothing short of horrifying. .

Plus, I don’t think I can live through another four months of unscripted late-night hosts and their beards. Seriously, we can’t go back.

And in case you think this is directed at the Writers Guild of America, which just called a strike vote after it felt negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers had stalled, you you are wrong.

A strike is a decision made by two groups, not just one.

The AMPTP needs to stop messing around and come to the table with reasonable answers to the WGA’s key demands for its new three-year contract before the old one expires on May 1.

The guild, which recently won its tangle with talent agencies over packaging fees, cannot expect to get everything it wants; his needs are many. But most of them revolve around the undeniable fact that streaming services, shortened seasons and the rise of limited series have made TV bigger, better and more profitable, far too many writers are now struggling to win their life.

Fewer episodes, loss of residuals, and increased use of mini-rooms (in which a few writers tell stories before all staff are hired) devalued writer salaries for all but the top tier.

If studios and platforms want to be in the business of original scripted content, they need to make that business work for the people who write those scripts. It’s so simple.

So far, however, the studios are offering only unacceptably modest concessions, while storing scripts and assembling the dreaded mini rooms for months in preparation for a strike. Platforms with executives earning multimillion-dollar salaries plead poverty. Many streaming services are unprofitable, and many media companies seem to have no plans beyond cutting projects and laying off staff in order to compensate.

There’s no denying that the TV economy right now is chaotic at best, and there will always be a few people who, like Littlefinger in Game of Thrones, believe chaos is a ladder. (Memo to studios: someone wrote this.)

TV’s recent renaissance, spurred on by the rise of streaming services, has shaken the industry from its rut ​​of 22 episodes and too many procedurals and brought us all sorts of glorious (and not-so-glorious) serial tales. ). Netflix and platforms hoping to keep up have poured millions of dollars into chasing so much content that viewers were quickly overwhelmed.

The same goes for the platforms’ own budgets.

As streamers continue to add cheaper tiers that include advertising and experiment with weekly episodic drops as opposed to full-season drops, it’s hard not to wonder if cutting the cord was such a good idea after all.

At the moment, both sides seem to be taking a well, it’s your approach to the problem. Writers think they shouldn’t have to pay for studio financial missteps that they still have product studios sell and resell, often at a handsome profit.

The studios believe well, I’m not sure what they believe. That the business has changed in a way that they can’t control, except they’re in control? That writers should be grateful to have their work done and no one said writing was a full-time job?

That the world already has enough TV and we can all agree on streaming libraries and reruns, thank you very much?

Honestly, I have no idea. I think it’s interesting that while TV writing has opened up a bit to women and people of color, the pay rate suddenly drops. But that’s a topic for another column.

Anyway, it’s ridiculous that the AMPTP would let it go this far. The latest strike happened because studios hypocritically claimed that they couldn’t offer writers a stake in digital rights because how on earth could they predict what the digital landscape would look like?

Well, now we know. If the AMPTP had acted with more foresight last time, it might not have been in this position.

But it’s not too late. All studios need to do is stop ignoring reality, streaming has created a much less profitable new model for writers that isn’t sustainable for anyone and offers real ways to fix it.

Like today.

According to the chief economist of the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp., the latest strike cost $772 million in lost wages to writers and production workers, $981 million to various businesses that serve the industry and $1.3 billion in the ripple effect for all companies that would have benefited from these lost wages.

That’s almost $4.5 billion in today’s dollars just in Los Angeles. Never mind New York and Georgia, or any other states that have since developed thriving production communities.

It’s money no one can afford to lose, especially after three years of the pandemic. Don’t let the pictures of resolute but smiling picketers or stories of who sent donuts fool you, the last strike was no fun. Strikes never are. They are the last line of defense for workers who believe they have no other choice.

It’s up to the negotiators to give them another choice.

Studios need to stop preparing for a strike and start trying to prevent one.