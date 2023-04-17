Today in History Monday, April 17, 2023 | Entertainment

Today is Monday, April 17, the 107th day of 2023. There are 258 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in the story:
On April 17, 1961, some 1,500 CIA-trained Cuban exiles launched the disastrous invasion of Cuba into the Bay of Pigs in an attempt to overthrow Fidel Castro, whose forces crushed the incursion on the third day.
In 1521, Martin Luther appeared before the Diet of Worms (vohrms) to face charges stemming from his religious writings. (Luther was later outlawed by Holy Roman Emperor Charles V.)
In 1961, The Apartment won the Oscar for best film of 1960; Burt Lancaster was named Best Actor for Elmer Gantry, while Best Actress went to Elizabeth Taylor for Butterfield 8.
In 1964, Ford Motor Co. unveiled the Mustang at the New York World’s Fair.
In 1969, a Los Angeles jury convicted Sirhan Sirhan of the assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy.
In 1970, Apollo 13 astronauts James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise and Jack Swigert landed safely in the Pacific, four days after a ruptured oxygen tank crippled their spacecraft while he was heading for the moon.
In 1972, the Boston Marathon allowed women to compete for the first time; Nina Kuscsik was the first officially recognized women’s champion, with a time of 3:10:26.
In 1973, Federal Express (later FedEx) began operations as 14 planes carrying 186 packages took off from Memphis International Airport, bound for 25 US cities.
In 1975, Cambodia’s five-year war ended when the capital Phnom Penh fell to the Khmer Rouge, who instituted brutal and sweeping policies that claimed an estimated 1.7 million lives until the regime was overthrown. in 1979.
In 1986, at London Heathrow Airport, a bomb was found in the bag of Anne-Marie Murphy, a pregnant Irish woman about to board an El Al airliner for Israel; shed was brought in to carry the bomb by her Jordanian fiancé, Nezar Hindawi.
In 1991, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 3000 for the first time, ending the day at 3004.46, up from 17.58.
In 1993, a federal jury in Los Angeles convicted two former police officers of violating the civil rights of battered motorist Rodney King; two other officers were acquitted. Turkish President Turgut Ozal has died aged 66.
In 2020, President Donald Trump urged his supporters to LIBERATE three states led by Democratic governors, apparently encouraging protests against stay-at-home mandates aimed at stopping the coronavirus.
Ten years ago: Fifteen people were killed when a fertilizer plant exploded in West, Texas. Sport returned to Boston two days after the deadly marathon bombing as the Buffalo Sabers beat the Bruins in a 3-2 shootout (players from both teams wore Boston Strong decals on their helmets). Senate Republicans, backed by a small group of rural-state Democrats, scuttled the most ambitious gun control legislation in two decades, rejecting tougher background checks on buyers and a ban on firearms. ‘assault.
Five years ago: Barbara Bush, who was both first lady and mother of a president, died in Houston at age 92; she is survived by her husband, George HW Bush, to whom she had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history – a marriage of more than 73 years. A Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after the plane apparently blew out an engine, was hit by debris and lost a window; a woman seated by the window was partially extracted from the aircraft and later died. Americans had an extra day to file their taxes after key parts of the IRS website crashed on deadline day.
A year ago, Ukrainian fighters locked in a steel mill in the last known pocket of resistance inside the devastated city of Mariupol ignored a surrender or die ultimatum from the Russians and continued to resist the capture of the strategically vital port. A container ship the length of more than three football fields has been pulled from the muddy bottom of the Chesapeake Bay more than a month after it ran aground. China has announced it will launch three more astronauts to its new space station after the last crew returns from a six-month stay in orbit.
Today’s birthdays: Actor David Bradley turns 81. Composer-musician Jan Hammer (yahn HAH-mur) is 75 years old. Actor Olivia Hussey is 72 years old. Actor Clarke Peters is 71 years old. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 66 years old. Actor Sean Bean is 64 years old. Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is 62 years old. Actor Joel Murray is 61 years old. Rock singer Maynard James Keenan (Tool) is 59. Actor Lela Rochon is 59 years old. Actor William Mapother is 58 years old. Actor Leslie Bega is 56 years old. Actor Henry Ian Cusick is 56 years old. Actor Kimberly Elise is 56 years old. Singer Liz Phair is 56 years old. Director/producer Adam McKay is 55. Rapper-actor Redman is 53 years old. Actress Jennifer Garner is 51 years old. Singer Victoria Beckham is 49 years old. Actor-singer Lindsay Korman is 45 years old. Actor Tate Ellington is 44 years old. Actor Nicholas Dagosto is 43 years old. Actor Charlie Hofheimer is 42 years old. Actor Rooney Mara is 38 years old. Actor Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is 36 years old. Actor Paulie Litt is 28 years old. Actor Dee Dee Davis is 27 years old.