Will generative AI supplant or complement Hollywood’s workforce?





Note: This article is based on Variety Intelligence Platform’s special report “Generative AI & Entertainment”, available only to subscribers. The rapidly evolving creative capabilities of generative AI have led to questions that artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly capable of replacing creative workers in film and television production, game development and creative musical. Talent might increasingly view and use generative AI in simpler ways as just a new creative tool in their belt, just as other disruptive technologies over time have come in and changed the way people create and distribute their creative work. Indeed, there will still be – and always will be – a need for people to be the primary agents in the creative development process. “Talent will integrate AI tools into their existing processes or make certain aspects of their process more efficient and scalable,” said Brent Weinstein, chief development officer at Candle Media, who has worked extensively with content companies and creators. to develop next-generation digital. -media strategies and pioneering new businesses and models that sit at the intersection of content and technology. The disruptive impact of generative AI will certainly be felt in many creative roles, but fears about total machine takeover of the creative professions are most likely overblown. Experts believe generative AI won’t directly replace artists, but it can be a tool that augments their capabilities. “For the kind of premium content that has always defined the entertainment industry, the starting point will continue to be artists of extraordinary and unique talent,” Weinstein continued. “Actors, writers, directors, producers, musicians, visual effects supervisors, editors, game creators and more, as well as a new generation of artists who, like creators who discovered YouTube early on, are learning to master these innovative new tools.” Joanna Popper, Director of Metaverse at CAA, brings her expertise on all emerging technologies relevant to creative talent and the potential to impact content creation, distribution and community engagement. “Ideally, creatives use AI tools to collaborate and enhance our capabilities, like creatives using technical tools since the beginning of filmmaking,” Popper said. “We have seen technology used throughout history to help filmmakers and content creators produce stories in innovative ways, enable stories to reach new audiences, and/or allow audiences to interact with these stories in different ways.” A Goldman Sachs study published last month on the impact of AI on economic growth estimated that 26% of work tasks would be automated in the “arts, design, sports, entertainment and media” industries, which is roughly in line with the average of all industries. In February, Netflix received backlash after releasing an animated short that partially used AI-based animation. Latin American voice actors who have been replaced by automated software have also speak. Julian Togelius, associate professor of computer science and engineering and director of the Game Innovation Lab at NYU Tandon School of Engineering, has done extensive research on artificial intelligence and games. “Generative AI is more like a new set of tools for people to master in existing professions in the gaming industry,” he said. “At the end of the day, someone still needs to use the tool. People will still oversee and initiate the process, so there are no real replacements. Game developers now have more powerful tools.

