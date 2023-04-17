Entertainment
SM Entertainment Artists Join HYBE’s Weverse Platform
SM Entertainment has revealed that its roster of artists will join Weverse, the HYPE-owned fan community platform.
SM Entertainment confirmed today (April 17) in a press release that its artists, including popular K-pop artists such as Girls’ Generation, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT and aespa, will join the Weverse platform this year.
“SM Entertainment will achieve ‘SM 3.0’ through the coexistence of Bubble private messaging and Weverse fandom platform,” SM Entertainment said, per Korea JoongAng Daily. “SM will open official Weverse communities of SM artists by the end of this year.”
SM Entertainment artists are currently using their own Kwangya Club fan community platform. According to a statement from HYBE, 12 of SM Entertainment’s 13 acts using Kwangya Club will switch to Weverse by September 2023.
« 12 SM artists [] will move from Kwangya Club to Weverse, communicate with its fans and provide media content, provide Weverse Live on the Weverse platform, and communicate with global fandoms,” HYBE said in its release. It is currently unknown which artist will not migrate to Weverse.
The move comes after HYBE halted its bid to acquire SM Entertainment after a discussion with competitor Kakao. The two companies have agreed to cooperate on matters related to their platforms, HYBE said last month.
Since that statement, HYBE has also announced that it will sell its 15.8% stake in SM Entertainment by accepting a takeover bid from Kakao.
Meanwhile, Kakao was reportedly raided by South Korean authorities recently over allegations that he was involved in stock manipulation during his purchase of SM Entertainment shares.
|
