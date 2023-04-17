Get inspired by Bollywood divas on how to look your best for the festival





EID UL-Fitr is expected to be observed on April 21 or 22, depending on the crescent moon sighting. If you need suggestions on how to prepare, look here as it requires dressing in ethnic adornments. Bollywood and the nation as a whole joined in the fervent celebration of Eid al-Adha in 2023. In exquisite ethnic attire, celebrities Shama Sikander, Hina Khan and Huma Qureshi gave glimpses of their celebrations. For inspiring holiday outfit ideas, check out Shama Sikander in a stunning anarkali suit, Hina Khan in a pastel sharara ensemble, and Huma Qureshi in a stunning saree. Therefore, we have compiled a list of amazing dress suggestions from B-town for this Eid ul-Fitr. Kajal Aggarwal Kajal Aggarwal donned a three-piece sharara outfit by Anamika Khanna which included a cape, necklace set with blue stones, strong eye makeup, flushed cheeks and brown lips in addition to elaborate blue yarn work. A few strands of her bun remained loose. Parineeti Chopra For Ritika Mirchandani, Parineeti Chopra donned a geometric bustier, embroidered slit skirt, ivory cutouts, long hand-embroidered jacket, diamond studs, choker-style necklace, glass shoes, smoky eyes and bare lips. Glass heels, a choker style necklace and diamond studs were among the accessories worn. They are Qureshi Huma Qureshi wore a beige and silver lace embroidered saree with a matching long sleeve top, as well as studded earrings and rings, pink lipstick and nude makeup. Nysa Devgan Nysa Devgan donned a bright red Anita Dongre lehenga with embroidery and a matching red dupatta. She finished her appearance with glossy lips and smoky eyes. Mouni Roy For Eid promotions, Mouni Roy donned a delicate pink anarkali from the Ease clothing line. She wore it with a simple pink churidar and a stylish dupatta. She also had kohl-lined eyes, a perfectly curled braid, chandbali earrings, maang tikkas and a statement ring. Hina Khan Hina Khan wore a pastel gray ghagra outfit with elaborate gold embroidery and a matching ghagra skirt. Her little makeup included black lip color and delicate eye makeup, as well as a pearl choker necklace and earrings. Karisma Kapoor Sabyasachi has created a glittering saree for Karisma Kapoor. She wore a patterned brown dress with shimmering accents and a chic, translucent black cape draped over her shoulders. Just take a look at her striking earrings, Sabyasachi bag, gorgeous makeup and tidy bun for an elegant appearance. Shama Sikandar Shama Sikander wore a plunging neckline, gold patti work, ruffle detailing, net dupatta, traditional jhumkas and a bit of makeup to celebrate Eid.

