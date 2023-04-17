Netflix Makes Love Is Blind Fans Wait For A Live Chicago Tribune Reunion





LOS ANGELES — Love isn’t patient, love isn’t kind—at least if you ask Netflix fans Love Is Blind. Viewers had to wait over an hour to watch the Season 4 reunion special set to stream Netflix’s second live event on its own platform on Sunday. Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, was scheduled to air from Los Angeles starting at 5 p.m. PT. Netflix subscribers were able to join a waiting room for the show 10 minutes before the start time and those who did were still there an hour later. The show finally began airing seemingly live around 6:16 p.m. PT, although some Netflix users still reported difficulty accessing the content. We’re sorry we were late, said Vanessa Lachey, only acknowledgment of the late lead on the show. To everyone who got up late, got up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon, we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live reunion didn’t go as we planned, Netflix tweeted at 6:29 p.m. PT. We were shooting it now and have it on Netflix asap. Thanks again and sorry. A request for comment from Netflix was not immediately returned. Netflix’s first live stream event, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, presented no apparent technical difficulties. On Twitter, Netflix acknowledged the delay without providing an explanation. Two minutes from the original start time, he promised that the stage would be launched in 15 minutes. Seven minutes later, the company tweeted: Promise #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait…with a photo of one of the season’s villains. The latest activity on the account was a retweet of U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez making a joke about being late. As the special’s original end time approached, nothing had been released since and it remained that way even once the show started airing for some, until the apology tweet. . Before the show finally aired, Vanessa Lachey briefly took to Instagram Live, perhaps ironically from set in an attempt to entice viewers to stay, citing the delay as a technical issue in a post. thanking fans for being patient and captioned: Apparently we broke the internet! It’s so 2023, she said. The season’s Seattle-based cast members also took to the social media platform to joke about the delay. Marshall Glaze posted a photo of a man studying a network of wires: I try all, he tweeted. Streamers and competing networks also profited from the drama. We’d never keep you waiting for a reunion, BravoTV, home of many chaotic reunion specials tweeted with a wink. Hmm, read a screenshot featuring Kerry Washington tweeted by Hulu. While chaos dominated Twitter’s trending topics, the end of the hour posed a significant threat to Netflix’s discourse dominance: the latest episode of HBO’s Succession was now streaming. Associated Press reporters Beatrice Dupuy, Alicia Rancilio and Mallika Sen contributed to this report.

