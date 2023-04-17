1922 Club Blooms Big and Bright: A Hollywood-themed floral party steals the stage

More than 400 community members, dressed in their Hollywood finest, rushed to the Spreckels Park tents where the space had been transformed into a red carpet-worthy affair. Bottles of champagne popped, music from a five-piece band floated through the air as guests nibbled on savory dishes and enjoyed the festive scene.

“It’s hard to believe we were in the middle of Spreckels Park, it felt like a whole different space,” said Colby Freer, who hosted the party on behalf of the Coronado Floral Association. “It’s an honor to take such a beautiful 101 year old tradition and transform the park into something magical.”

Guests were treated to champagne from Jolie upon arrival and treats and treats from Lil’ Piggies, Buona Forchetta and Sopas Perico. The Cheese Lady and the Coronado Bread Company offered delicious bites, while Gelato Paradiso served dollops of gelato.

Vom Fass mixed a lavender tequila cocktail, while Attitude Brewing served award-winning craft beers. The Captain Jack Shellfish Company shucked delicious oysters and the URT sponsored a whiskey tasting. Guests were also treated to wine from High Tide and spirits from Trust Me Vodka.

“The holiday is a great opportunity for our community and vendors to come together and be part of a long-standing tradition,” Freer said. “And thank you to the Club 1922 committee for their generous time and incredible insights.”

Marilyn Monroe and Maverick were also walking around the gardens, chatting with guests and posing for photos.

Once the band was over, local DJ Tricia Lynn Naval took the stage and guests kicked off their shoes and danced the night away on the grass.

“It’s one of the best parties of the year,” said guest Tania Luviano. “I can’t wait for next year.”

For more information on the Coronado Floral Association, visit coronadoflowershow.com.