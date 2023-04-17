NC A&T students and international jazz artist Williams will perform at the Spring Jazz Concert





EAST GREENSOBOR, NC (April 17, 2023) – The North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Jazz Ensemble will hold its Spring Jazz Concert on Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m. in Harrison Auditorium . The concert, featuring renowned international musician Lori Williams, is free and open to the public. The University Jazz Ensemble is under the direction of Jonovan Cooper, DMA, who joined the university last year after living, teaching and performing in Ethiopia, Africa and Europe. The ensemble had the opportunity to participate in an HBCU jazz symposium organized by the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra. The band members coached the students and performed with them in an organized jam session. Wynton Marsalis answered questions posed by students during a Q&A session, and students got to see Jazz at Lincoln Center perform live. Last year, the ensemble highlighted the sounds of Ethiopia. This year’s concert will focus on vocal jazz. The ensemble will perform big band and small group jazz standards and feature the soulful jazz sounds of singer, music educator, songwriter, producer and musical theater actress, Lori Williams, the artist-in-residence of This year. As A&T Artist-in-Residence, Williams brings insights from her international, professional and collaborative experiences. A seasoned educator in the Washington, D.C. public school system and private vocal coach, Williams has received numerous honors, including Outstanding Music Teacher, Superintendent’s 2007 Arts Teacher of the Year, and Teacher of the year 2010 Vincent E. Reed. She was nominated for a 2014 Helen Hayes Award as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Resident Musical for her role as Ella Fitzgerald. Williams has received letters of recognition for her vocal performances from President Biden, former Speaker of the House John Boehner and Maryland State Senator C. Anthony Muse. A graduate of Hampton University, Williams has toured extensively and performed at venues, including music festivals, across the United States, Europe, Japan and the British Virgin Islands. For over three decades, Williams has had the honor of working with notable artists as lead, background, session and guest vocalist including Oleta Adams, Yolanda Adams, Eric Benet, The Blackbyrds, Peabo Bryson, Stanley Clarke , Savion Glover, Walter Hawkins, Angela Winbush, Kindred the Family Soul and more. Williams has six independent CDs and released a single, “Too Late (It’s My Time)”, in June 2022.

