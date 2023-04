Michelle Malone at Poor David’s Pub

Facebook







pinterest Michelle Malone will perform at Poor Davids Pub on May 12. The Atlanta musician has been a mainstay of American roots music for over 30 years. She has built an award-winning career as a singer, songwriter and road warrior. On May 19, Malones SBS Records (Distributed by BFD Entertainment/The Orchard) will release Fan Favorites, Vol. 1 Disconnected. On the album, Malone revisits more than a dozen songs that have become staples of his late-night gigs. My favorite songs on the new album include Feather in a Hurricane, Debris and Blue Suede. The idea of ​​recording new versions of older songs came about during the Covid-19 pandemic. She began performing stripped-back songs in her living room, broadcasting them live to audiences across the country. Old fans tuned in. New fans were created. Along the way, she received numerous requests for the songs that inspired her and guitarist Doug Kees to enter the studio to record stripped-down versions that became Fan Favorites, Vol. 1 Disconnected. The songs were, in essence, her biggest hits, and they sounded just as vital in her living room where she strummed them alone, on acoustic guitars, as with a big hip band. Fan Favorites, Vol. 1 Unplugged celebrates Malone’s past while shedding new light on his present. It’s not just a victory lap; it is also a rebirth. Michelle Malone Malone’s music is rooted in the soundtrack of the southern United States. It blends the rebellious stomping of roadhouse rock n roll with the raw grit of blues, the sacred rasp of gospel, the slow-motion sweep of country soul and the organic warmth of folk music. Proudly based in Atlanta, Georgia, she spends much of her time on the go. Malone regularly criss-crosses the country playing 200 shows a year. Recorded with guitarist Doug Kees, the new acoustic album trades the amplified dynamics of Malone’s studio work for a stripped-down sound that nods to the artist’s musical roots. Rolling Stone praised Malones’ album as “a raucous, jubilant alternation between soulful ballads and rowdy, riffy blasters”. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. for the Michelle Malones show on May 12 at the Poor Davids Pub, 1313 Botham Jean Blvd. in Dallas. For information, visit Poordavidspub.com.

