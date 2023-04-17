‘I represented superhero death for a while’: Hollywood scared to hire Ryan Reynolds after his $200 million box office disaster

Ryan Reynolds is an incredibly famous and beloved actor in Hollywood as well as around the world. Throughout his career, the actor has played a variety of roles, and his ability to transition between comedic and dramatic roles has helped Reynolds stand out as an actor immensely. Proposal The actor’s career soared in 2016 when he first starred as Wade Wilson/Deadpool because that year several superhero movies were released, but dead Pool stayed on top.

Fox’s R-rated film was an instant hit and grossed over $782 million. Later, people learned that Ryan Reynolds was pushing for a standalone movie of the antihero, making him one of the biggest actors to take on a superhero role. However, the actor was not so popular in the superhero genre because ofThe Green Lantern, a disastrous DC film that was a box office disappointment. As a result, the actor’s career took a nosedive and the filmmakers weren’t sure if they would have him in their films.

Also Read Deadpool 3 Star Hugh Jackman Blamed Ryan Reynolds’ Ex-Wife Scarlett Johansson For Their Feud: He Tried To Manipulate Me Via Social Media

Ryan Reynolds shares the aftermath of green lantern Failure

In an exclusive edition of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, theJust friendsthe actor sat down with Taraji P. Henson. During the conversation, Ryan Reynolds shared thatgreen lanternfailure had a disastrous effect on his career as he nearly hit a brick wall because he was“unemployable”after the results of the 2011 film.

“I represented superhero death for a while. After Green Lantern, I was pretty much impossible to hire.

The Green Lanternwas released in 2011, it was one of the first superhero movies from Warner Bros. who didn’t know what they wanted to do with DC Comics characters. The film was awful in every way and it was heavily bombarded with negative reviews from viewers and critics. The film had a lackluster script with a lot of plot, and many reviewers thought the film lacked depth and development.

Additionally, the DC film’s special effects were heavily criticized for appearing cartoonish and poorly executed, which failed to provide an immersive experience for fans of the character. And finally, many viewers felt that the chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively had zero chemistry and the characters were absolutely flat. Due to all of these elements, the movie could only earn $220 million worldwide despite having a massive budget of $200 million.

Also Read: I Was Never The Most Attractive In The First Place: Sandra Bullock Wasn’t Too Proud Of Her Film, She Really Wanted To Cut A Swimsuit Scene From It

dead Pool Saved Ryan Reynolds’ acting career

In the same interview, Ryan Reynolds said thatdead Poolsaved his career because the film impressed critics and audiences. However, getting the film to the production stage was no less than a battle for him as the R-rated film was extremely violent and not as popular as Wolverine or any other superhero character. But the film had a brilliant marketing campaign which helped the film be a massive box office hit, raking in $782.6 million worldwide.

“Deadpool was one of those things that was so specific – it was like this weird superhero anarchy that I loved so much. I think I was more into the superhero costume in the marketing materials than in the movie itself. That’s why I stole the costume at the end of production and took it home with me.

Needless to say, Ryan Reynolds was outstanding in the film, he was praised for his humor, his constant breaking of the fourth wall and his direct address to viewers was well received by audiences and critics alike. And it showed the mercenary’s vulnerable side with ease, which helped the film get a sequel in 2018, and another sequel starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Also Read: It’s Finally Up to Two Top Suitors: Henry Cavill Reportedly Fought $18 Million Rich Marvel Star Tooth and Nail for James Bond Role

dead Poolcan be streamed on Disney+.

Source: Variety