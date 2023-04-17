Here’s what workers at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach said about the weekend – Press Telegram

The 48th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach raced to the finish line on Sunday, April 16.

And while the professional drivers may have been the stars of the show, the weekend wouldn’t have been possible without a special group of dedicated people: the volunteers and staff who keep the Grand Prix running smoothly.

Yet these workers do not spend the weekend walking. If anything, according to interviews with several of them, they enjoy the party as much as anyone.

For some of them – from Convention Center workers to city firefighters – the thrill of being at Southern California’s “200 mph beach party” came from their interactions with race fans. themselves.

“I love the interaction with the people,” said Mark Bogart, an event staff member who helped visitors witness the sometimes overwhelming grand prix competition. “It’s always nice to have the chance to speak with someone and have a little conversation.”

Bogart’s post on Sunday was near the Family Fun Zone at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center. His main job, he said, was to keep people out of restricted areas.

“Here I’m just stopping people from going behind the curtain and directing people to where they want to go,” Bogart said, “mostly to the restroom.”

Over a period of seven minutes, Bogart managed to help five different groups of people find their way around the property.

Bogart has been working the Grand Prix for several years. The hours are long, he says, with some of his colleagues waking up at 6 a.m. and working until 6 or 7 p.m.

And except for occasional breaks, Bogart said, he has to stand most of the time. But it’s a fun experience to meet diverse viewers, he said.

Jajari Collins, supervisor of a conversion team at the Convention Center, agreed.

“A lot of people (from) all walks of life come here,” Collins said. “It’s changed over the years, but it’s still a fun place to go.”

Collins worked at the Convention Center for a decade – and this was his ninth Grand Prix.

His team typically builds stages and risers at the Convention Center. But for race weekend, Collins said, her responsibility was to help the housekeeping crew pick up trash at the “Elephant Lot,” a 13-acre parcel that serves as a staging area for the crew of race during the Grand Prix.

“People have been really good at throwing away their trash,” he said. “They don’t just throw them on the ground. We have plenty of bins around for people to use. So in that aspect, it’s fine.

Erik Santos, meanwhile, spent much of Sunday morning leading the rush into the stands. This is where frenzied fans can sit and watch the 85-lap Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and other races over the weekend.

The San Diego resident said he woke up at 4:30 a.m. to jump into a rideshare van with co-workers in Long Beach for work.

“It’s worth it because I like entertainment,” Santos said. “I like parties. I also do festivals, like push stages, LED walls and all that, and that’s a different aspect of entertainment that I haven’t worked in.

Santos, a sports fan himself, said he enjoyed wandering around the venue during his breaks, exploring the different products and activities the Grand Prix had to offer.

“There’s a huge variety of cars out there,” he said of the Lifestyle Expo. “That’s pretty cool.”

Santos seems to know his cars — since he mentioned what was apparently missing.

“The only thing they lack, in my opinion, are Japanese vintage classic cars,” Santos said. “There are a few here, but not too many.”

For Long Beach Fire Captain Jack Crabtree and his team, the main part of participating in the sporting event is providing fire trucks and ambulances along the track in case of a medical emergency among the crowd or the drivers.

Since Saturday, his crew had transported six spectators to local hospitals, he said.

“Due to the size of the Grand Prix,” said Crabtree, “we have ambulances and paramedics available throughout the venue, so we can always provide assistance if needed.”

“It’s a fun event to attend,” added Crabtree, “and be part of a team (for this).”