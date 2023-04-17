Entertainment
Here’s what workers at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach said about the weekend – Press Telegram
The 48th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach raced to the finish line on Sunday, April 16.
And while the professional drivers may have been the stars of the show, the weekend wouldn’t have been possible without a special group of dedicated people: the volunteers and staff who keep the Grand Prix running smoothly.
Yet these workers do not spend the weekend walking. If anything, according to interviews with several of them, they enjoy the party as much as anyone.
For some of them – from Convention Center workers to city firefighters – the thrill of being at Southern California’s “200 mph beach party” came from their interactions with race fans. themselves.
“I love the interaction with the people,” said Mark Bogart, an event staff member who helped visitors witness the sometimes overwhelming grand prix competition. “It’s always nice to have the chance to speak with someone and have a little conversation.”
Bogart’s post on Sunday was near the Family Fun Zone at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center. His main job, he said, was to keep people out of restricted areas.
“Here I’m just stopping people from going behind the curtain and directing people to where they want to go,” Bogart said, “mostly to the restroom.”
Over a period of seven minutes, Bogart managed to help five different groups of people find their way around the property.
Bogart has been working the Grand Prix for several years. The hours are long, he says, with some of his colleagues waking up at 6 a.m. and working until 6 or 7 p.m.
And except for occasional breaks, Bogart said, he has to stand most of the time. But it’s a fun experience to meet diverse viewers, he said.
Jajari Collins, supervisor of a conversion team at the Convention Center, agreed.
“A lot of people (from) all walks of life come here,” Collins said. “It’s changed over the years, but it’s still a fun place to go.”
Collins worked at the Convention Center for a decade – and this was his ninth Grand Prix.
His team typically builds stages and risers at the Convention Center. But for race weekend, Collins said, her responsibility was to help the housekeeping crew pick up trash at the “Elephant Lot,” a 13-acre parcel that serves as a staging area for the crew of race during the Grand Prix.
“People have been really good at throwing away their trash,” he said. “They don’t just throw them on the ground. We have plenty of bins around for people to use. So in that aspect, it’s fine.
Erik Santos, meanwhile, spent much of Sunday morning leading the rush into the stands. This is where frenzied fans can sit and watch the 85-lap Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and other races over the weekend.
The San Diego resident said he woke up at 4:30 a.m. to jump into a rideshare van with co-workers in Long Beach for work.
“It’s worth it because I like entertainment,” Santos said. “I like parties. I also do festivals, like push stages, LED walls and all that, and that’s a different aspect of entertainment that I haven’t worked in.
Santos, a sports fan himself, said he enjoyed wandering around the venue during his breaks, exploring the different products and activities the Grand Prix had to offer.
“There’s a huge variety of cars out there,” he said of the Lifestyle Expo. “That’s pretty cool.”
Santos seems to know his cars — since he mentioned what was apparently missing.
“The only thing they lack, in my opinion, are Japanese vintage classic cars,” Santos said. “There are a few here, but not too many.”
For Long Beach Fire Captain Jack Crabtree and his team, the main part of participating in the sporting event is providing fire trucks and ambulances along the track in case of a medical emergency among the crowd or the drivers.
Since Saturday, his crew had transported six spectators to local hospitals, he said.
“Due to the size of the Grand Prix,” said Crabtree, “we have ambulances and paramedics available throughout the venue, so we can always provide assistance if needed.”
“It’s a fun event to attend,” added Crabtree, “and be part of a team (for this).”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.presstelegram.com/2023/04/17/heres-what-workers-at-the-acura-grand-prix-of-long-beach-said-about-the-weekend/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- ‘Friend, visionary, most popular world leader for reason’ of US and Uganda at IMF, Modi applauds profusely
- US sails warship through Taiwan Strait after Chinese drills
- I love working in India again, Sajal Aly reflects on his experience in Bollywood
- Baseball visits Monmouth for midweek action
- Dreams Delivered Hosts 16th Annual North Shore Chicago Tribune Student Prom Shop
- Google’s Pixel 7a could cost $50 more than its predecessor
- Landmark study could help doctors detect Parkinson’s disease before symptoms
- Papua New Guinea: 5.0-magnitude earthquake located in the eastern province of Sepik at approximately 06:06 GMT on April 18
- Reviews | The Republican search for alternatives to Trump
- Sweden begins largest military exercise in over 25 years DW 17/04/2023
- Rishi Sunak will share awkward dinner with Boris Johnson and Liz Truss after trying to thwart his Brexit plan
- President Joko Widodo says deforestation has dropped dramatically, KNPI calls for 3,500 hectares of mangrove forest cleared for projects