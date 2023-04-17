Entertainment
Crowd Pleasure: Hollywood Mike McVetta
Overmodded ace Mike McVetta at Lorain (Ohio) Raceway Park. (photo by David Sink)
Watching Mike McVetta, a 38-year-old pavement racer from Medina, Ohio, drive an open-wheel car is worth the price of admission, as evidenced by his nickname, Hollywood.
McVetta made his pavement sprint car debut behind the wheel of a Winged 305 machine in 2001 after eight years of midget quarterback experience. McVetta picked things up quickly and earned his first victory at Sandusky (Ohio) Speedway in just his third start.
Over the next decade, McVetta enjoyed success in 305 and later 602 crate sprint cars with numerous victories at Sandusky, Lorain (Ohio) Raceway Park, Columbus (Ohio) Motor Speedway and Flat Rock (Mich.) Speedway.
After 11 years racing the Winged 305 sprint cars in Ohio, McVetta was looking to do something different. Supermods seemed like a natural progression.
They didn’t like my creativity, McVetta said with a laugh. We sort of started part-time with the supers in 2012. I rode for Dave Koyon. I did that for a year, then we started our own business.
In 2013, we bought an older car, like a 1990 Bodnar car. It was actually the car my dad, Roger McVetta, worked on for Dave Shullick that got us started, McVetta continued. It had a romantic history and it was a damn good little car. We went to Winchester our first year with it (2013) and set the record with an engine that couldn’t get out of its own way. I built my first super in 2014. The following year we got our first victory on the ISMA circuit.
I can’t do anything easy or normal, McVetta added, recalling his first overmodified win. We had just destroyed the car in Oswego. We broke a torque arm descending right out the back and rolled over the wall, then went head-on into turn three. It was just a mess for two weeks. We fixed it in time for the ISMA show at Lorain Raceway Park, which is just around the corner.
Just as I was crossing the checkered flag that night, I broke another piece of the torque arm and it destroyed the fuel cell on the left side. I found myself on fire in the first corner after the checkered flag, but I had won, noted McVetta. It wasn’t that big of a fire, but it was enough to get me out of the car and rolling on the ground. I rode to victory lane on the roof of a golf cart.
McVetta put it all together in 2018 and won the coveted Midwest Supermodified Assn Championship by 19 points over Jim Paller. It was a dream come true for McVetta as he had followed overmodded racing since he was a kid.
Success at the prestigious Oswego Classic has eluded McVetta, but it’s a race he’d love to win and bring the trophy back to Ohio.
We attempted the Classic three times, but only started it once. One year I wrecked the car at the winged show the night before and another time I broke the axle in practice, McVetta said. Honestly, I didn’t have much luck in Oswego.
In 2021, McVetta got the call of a lifetime from Dick Meyers, who owned a USAC Silver Crown car and is one of the winningest 410 Winged Pavement sprint car owners in class history.
I was going to get tires for the supermodified and got a call from Dick Meyers, thinking he was going to yell at me for not rebuilding my shocks in a timely manner, McVetta said. He informed me that his driver, Brian Gerster, was looking to do more family things and that he wanted me to drive his race cars.
I was speechless. I did not expect this call. I was extremely humbled and excited to race for Dick.
Now that McVetta regularly races supermodified cars, USAC Silver Crown cars and Winged Pavement 410 sprint cars, he says the three car styles are not comparable.
USAC Silver Crown cars are extremely tough. These cars are a bit temperamental like supers. There’s a lot for them and a lot going on, McVetta explained. Unfortunately, we didn’t complete many races. You race against the best in this group. I like the challenge. Of the three, the Crown car is probably by far the most difficult to drive. You are on bricks for tires with no downforce. It’s not like in the super or the sprint car where you have to hammer and go. But it’s probably my favorite of the three to drive.
This year, McVetta’s versatility will be on full display. In addition to the USAC Silver Crown car, he will compete in select Supermodified Sprint Car and Must See Racing events.
I focus on Dick. Wherever he wants to race is what he was doing this weekend, McVetta said. This is my priority, just like last year. But with the way the schedules have worked out, I think it’s going to be a toss-up on whether we run more USAC Silver Crown or supermodified races.
FAST FACTS
Birthday: September 6, 1984
Hometown: Medina, Ohio
Series: USAC, ISMA, Must See Racing
Sponsors: EV Naturals, Perfection Fabricators, Sallsways Equipment, TS Photography, Garys Body Shop, Eco Mechanical, Lubrication Supply
This story appeared in the April 5, 2023 edition of SPEED SPORT Insider.
