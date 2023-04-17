St. Andrew’s Church celebrates centenary of the pipe organ with midday recitals





Content of the article St. Andrews United Church is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its Casavant pipe organ with a focus on education and entertainment.

Content of the article Chatham Church kicked off Organ Week at the weekend with special activities and will continue with noon recitals. It’s a chance to really show off what the instrument does, music director Devon Hansen said Monday. It’s definitely very special. It is the largest organ this side of London. Installed in 1923, the organ is the fourth to be installed in St. Andrews in churches with nearly 190 years of history. With approximately 2,500 pipes, the organ was built by CasavantFrères in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec. and includes some original pipes from the 1902 Karn organ. Saturday featured Pedals, Pipes and Pizza for students to learn, play and build a working mini-organ, while adults had a chance to explore the instrument on Sunday.

Content of the article Hansen, who only started playing the organ in college, said the goal was to show young people another musical path besides the piano. There will be plenty of opportunities as organists retire, he said, noting that scholarships are available. Although many aspects of the game are similar to the piano, there is more work with the feet on the pedals, he said. And although much of the performance work is done in churches, the repertoire of songs continues to grow. There’s actually a ton of new music being written, Hansen said. So like organ jazz. It’s not like you’re just going to play stuff that was written 300 years ago. Hansen performed at the church on Monday, with recitals continuing this week, from noon to 12:45 p.m. Performances include a recital by the Royal Canadian College of Organists on Tuesday, William Lighart on Wednesday, Dr. William Carroll on Thursday and Hansen again on Friday . The Saturdays at 7 Pedals and Pipes concert, performed by Dr. Norah Duncan IV, professor and head of the music department at Wayne State University, closes the week. Duncan has performed extensively in the United States and Europe. Among his accomplishments, he was musical director for Pope John Paul II’s visit to Detroit in 1987. Donations will be accepted at the door and all proceeds will go towards organ restoration work. For more information on Organ Week, visit standrewschatham.org/organ

