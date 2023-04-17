What it means to be “timeless” in Hollywood

Timelessness: whatever the era, whatever the current cultural landscape, the subject remains unblemished and elegant, or at the very least unaffected by the passage of time, remaining topical. These objects, these fashions and these people to whom we can attribute the quality of timelessness can be immersed in any environment and retain that particular air, on which we often cannot put our finger, which makes us incapable to turn us away.





Timelessness in a general sense

On the fashion side, pieces such as the made-to-measure suit or the “little black dress” have always been and will remain must-haves in a classic, well-crafted wardrobe. There’s just something about these two pieces that gives the wearer a boost of confidence, with a bit more panache in their step.

In terms of possessions, a truly stylish watch, like Rolex or Tag Heuer, as well as vehicle brands that have stood the test of time, like the Chevrolet Corvette or Jeep Wrangler, endure because of their ability to make people feel the high or dignified consumer.

This is essentially what timelessness is all about – how the subject possessing this quality makes the consumer feel when experienced or interacted with. That essence, as it applies to Hollywood, is having a star quality that makes fans, followers, audiences, and admirers abiding in their support and attention through scandal, bad judgment, and choice of odious projects. To be timeless in Hollywood means to resonate and transcend.

Timelessness in film and television

This transcendent appeal states that movies and TV shows, and the characters that actors bring to life, have the ability to reach something in the viewer. Maybe something makes them feel deeper or think more clearly; perhaps it offers a new perspective. Perhaps what is being offered is merely a momentary escape from reality. It’s the entertainment industry, after all.

Take, for example, Charles Dickens’ character Ebenezer Scrooge from his 1843 short story A Christmas Carol. The story begins with Scrooge, the pinched, miserable, closed miser, with nothing but greed in his heart; whereupon a visit from four ghosts—his former business partner, Jacob Marley, now bound in the physical chains of his greed for eternity, followed by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future—reminds him of his own humanity.

A Christmas Carol has been made, remade, and reimagined many times on film, and yet remains one of the most unforgettable Christmas tales across generations. The story itself is a prime example of timelessness, as it deals with central themes that almost anyone can relate to, such as love and loss, loneliness and bitterness, and finally, growth and redemption.

Stay authentic and surf the waves of trends

Timelessness in this area is being able to evolve as an artist. Trends exist in a perpetual cycle of upheaval and rebranding. What is new and exciting was once old and boring, until it is reinterpreted to be renewed again. To be able to ride those waves while remaining authentic as a person and authentic in your endeavors as an artist, whether an actor, director, musician, etc., is to ensure that your work remains grounded in the spirit of the number.

To be timeless in an industry that is constantly redefining the standards of what is considered "good" entertainment is to be a bit of a chameleon, able to adapt in no time to the ever-changing milieu of life in public eye.

How an actor becomes timeless

An example of this characteristic of adaptability is found in the skill of the actor. Joaquin Phoenix. Many of his films are totally different in setting and tone, but he continues to fully embody each role to the fullest, suspending the reality of who he is, leaving room for the character he plays to shine through.

Movies where this dexterity can be seen for comparison include Gladiator And walk the line.

Both roles represented intense and complex individuals. In Gladiator, it portrays the petulant and murderous son of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, Commodus. Throughout the film, the viewer comes to receive Commodus as his own father had: weak, menacing in the most pathetic and self-interested way, and beyond recovery. Commodus was already everything Marcus Aurelius feared Rome would become. By the end of the film, Commodus is truly despised by the audience for being as haughty as he is genuinely inferior. This visceral hatred for a fictional character probably wouldn’t have materialized without Phoenix’s masterful portrayal.

In stark contrast to the outright malignity of Commodus, Phoenix tackled his role as musician Johnny Cash in walk the line with an inner angst that gave way to Cash, not just as someone capable of drug addiction and infidelity, but as a complicated human being trying to live a dream while living up to his responsibilities. The film details Cash’s humble beginnings and his forged relationship with his father, as well as his building a family with his first wife Vivian and later June Carter. Seeing a man go through the stages of addiction and causing his own suffering, as well as the suffering of those who love him, could easily inspire an audience to turn against this man.

However, thanks to Phoenix’s subtle sadness, we see Cash as a whole, and not just as the sum of his misdeeds. It is this quality in his acting that makes him an example of timelessness in Hollywood – the ability to move fluidly from character to character, fully immersing the viewer in the intricacies of the story unfolding before him and the individuals these stories are about. said.

Of course, Joaquin Phoenix and A Christmas Carol are just two examples of what it means to be timeless in Hollywood. A list of all the stories and actors that possess this quality could go on for pages.Related: Why Beau Is Afraid Is Worth Your Time The most fundamental assertion here is that to be considered timeless, the subject must function in a state of versatility, capable of evoking powerful emotions and responses within a diverse and complex audience with an elegance, nuance and a relatability that transports the consumer from their current reality. in the world in which the media reside.