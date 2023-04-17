Dakota Agenda: April 17-21 | News, Sports, Jobs

Clara Peltier/Sakakawea Junior Club

By MERRY HELM

April 17 — On this date in 1930, Emma Zuger receives a check for $121.10 from the warden of the state penitentiary. The money included donations from prisoners in thanks for the many times the Sakakawea Junior Club had entertained them with operettas and cantatas.

The Sakakawea Junior Club was the only study club in the country made up entirely of Native American girls. These girls were from the Bismarck Indian School and represented nine different tribes and were known for their musical talents.

Lyric soprano Clara Peltier often lands leading roles. Four years earlier, the club had performed a two-act operetta titled “Red Corn Festival” in the auditorium of the town of Bismarck. Peltier played the role of Queen Weeda Wanta. A review published in the Bismarck Tribune reports: “Miss Peltier possesses a strong, clear voice, and her tones are beautiful and sweet. She sings with remarkable understanding and technique, and many onlookers have said she will be one of the country’s most outstanding singers in a few years.

Indeed, a striking portrait of Clara, dressed in native garb, appeared in newspapers as far away as Alaska four years later, bringing us back to 1930 and that $121.10 contribution.

Penitentiary inmates resumed fundraising to help the girls’ club cover travel costs to Denver, where they were scheduled to perform at the 20th biennial convention of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, a 10-day gathering of up to to 15,000 women. .

Eighteen members of the club, with their director, Ms. Hermann Scheffer, and other attendants, left Bismarck by bus on June 5, arriving in Denver four days later. The Sakakawea Junior Club was the only Native American group present, and according to newspaper reports, they got a lot of attention. Among other activities, they were invited to banquets and luncheons held in their honor, including one hosted by a New York woman, Mrs. Joseph Linden Smith, who had donated $300 to the girls’ travel fund.

On the evening of the 10th, the girls performed Mon-dah-min, an operetta written by composer Paul Bliss. The play was based on a 1918 article by Hen-Toh titled: “Mon-dah-min and the ancient world uses of Indian maize by the red man as food.” He appeared in The Journal of Home Economics and explained the legend of how American Indians received corn through a spirit guide who fought a boy during his rite of passage to the adulthood.

In the operetta version, Clara Peltier portrays a chosen Ojibway girl who had to walk alone through fields of young corn at night to magically protect the germs of “beetle, insect and crow.” The performance was a success.

By MERRY HELM

April 18 — The Korean War was raging in the spring of 1951, but North Dakota Guardsmen from the 164th Infantry Unit and 188th Field Artillery Unit were still in the United States, training at Camp Rucker , Alabama. On this date in 1951, FJ Froeschle reported that the North Dakotans were doing well. In fact, many had gained as much as 25 pounds, thanks to the large amount of food served in the mess halls.

Brothers Orville and Virgil Shipman, of Bismarck, helped prepare hearty meals for A Company. Led by Mess Sergeant Alois Holzer, the Shipman brothers and nine other men were up at 3:30 a.m. each morning preparing meals for 248 men – work they did not do. not full until 7:30 p.m.

Asked about a recent report that Camp Rucker had a shortage of pepper, the men told Froeschle that pepper was plentiful. They were missing pepper pots.

walking dead man

By MERRY HELM

April 19 — A strange sight was seen by motorists outside Minot on this date in 1916. A dead man lay by the side of the road.

Authorities were quickly notified and soon after, State’s Attorney OB Herigstad and Deputy Coroner AB Hill rushed to the scene in their automobile.

About halfway they encountered the corpse in question – it was heading towards town. The man had innocently lay down and fallen asleep, not realizing that he looked like he was dead.

Although it may seem less newsworthy, the last line of the article is worth noting. He read: “The man refused to allow the coroner to sit on his body.”

marbles

By SARAH WALKER

April 20 — Across North Dakota in 1937, boys and girls 14 and younger were preparing to compete in a big marbles tournament.

Depending on the size of the community, schools first held tournaments; Then the cities held their own tournaments, waiting for the best player to fight their way to the top. Then the county tournaments separated, then the tri-county tournaments. Finally, the top shooters were sent to Grand Forks on May 15 to compete for the district and state championship.

Marble fields were “looking for blood” in Bismark. There were reports of expected “kibitz” from college students. “If the excitement of last Saturday’s school tournaments is any indication, squads of police will have to be called in…to quell the inter-school riots as fans root for their champions,” reported Bismarck’s capital.

It was also a big problem for Ashley. After the newspaper printed a list of rules and a list of upcoming awards, in the results of a long tournament, a boy and a girl had to go to the tournament for McIntosh County. It was on this day that Ashley staged a vicious county barrage against Wishek. Wishek won; then the problems started.

Some people involved in the tournament thought it was unfair: “Members of the committee, consisting of four boys … protested on the grounds that the county marble tournament was unsatisfactory and that due to the cold weather it should never have been played.”

Indeed, the weather was particularly bad that week, and newspapers across the state reported roaring gales that carried sleet, snow and dust with them to different parts of the state. . Whether or not this affected the outcome of the tournament was debatable – but it was debatable enough that they decided to leave all decisions regarding the outcome of the tournament to the county supervisor.

It didn’t matter in the end, though. The big game in Grand Forks – and, indeed, every game he played there – was won by 11-year-old William Stroh of Mandan. He beat Howard Moen, a 13-year-old from Mayville, 3-1 in the final game. Third place went to Cornet Haroldson of Aneta, fourth to Dale Butterfield of Stanley and fifth to “left-handed” Bob Odney of Grand Forks.

In this case, a tournament caused the entire state to lose the ball.

Look! At the top

in the sky!

By STEVE STARK

April 21 – Carl Ben Eielson’s historic 1928 flight over the North Pole in his orange Lockheed Vega was reported on this date in North Dakota newspapers, but another colorful flight made smaller, more hysterical than state historical headlines.

A broken wheel on a refrigerator car 18 miles west of Jamestown caused the derailment of 15 cars. No injuries were reported except for bruised and damaged fruit, which was said to have flown along the track in all directions. The track sustained damage to approximately 15 lengths of rail.

