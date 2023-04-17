Bollywood roundup: Nushratt Bharuccha, Rukshar Dhillon, Anshuman Jha, and more…





– Advertisement – Nushrratt and Sreenivas Bellamkonda to star in Hindi remake of Rajamouli’s ‘Chatrapathi’ Mumbai– The upcoming action movie “Chatrapathi” will feature actress Nushrratt Bharuccha in the female lead role. The movie is the Hindi remake of ‘Chatrapathi’ in which she was paired with Sreenivas Bellamkonda. The film also marks Bellamkonda’s Hindi film debut. Speaking about the role in ‘Chatrapathi’, the actress said, “I’m excited, but I also have goosebumps. This is my first pan-Indian action drama, and I couldn’t have asked for better than a movie like Chatrapathi. I’m so thrilled to have worked with such a brilliant team of technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas. Presented by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios ‘Chatrapathi’, directed by VV Vinayak and written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, the film is an official Prabhas remake of S.S. Rajamouli with the same title. The film also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra in key roles. The film is set to release in India on May 12, 2023. After Hindi & Telugu films, Rukshar Dhillon returns to Punjabi cinema. Mumbai– Actress Rukshar Dhillon, who has worked in Hindi and Telugu films, is set for her upcoming Punjabi film ‘Tufang’ alongside actor-singer Guri. Talking about being part of film and working in the Punjabi film industry, Rukshar said, “The role I play is the strongest character in my career so far. Deep’s story drives the film. His way of thinking, his morals and his values ​​are all very different and unique. The character has so many different emotions, which gave me the opportunity to do something different. Compared to all the girl next door characters I’ve played so far, she’s a very strong and impactful character. Rukshar has been a part of movies like “Run Antony” (Kannada), “Krishnarjuna Yudham” (Telugu), “Bhangra Pa Le” and “Jugaadistan” (Hindi) among others. Sharing his experience working with the team, Rukshar said, “Working with the team has been one of the most amazing experiences. My co-actor Guri was so supportive, encouraging and such a great actor. I think the chemistry we share in the movie is very unique and I’m sure everyone will love it. Producer KV Dhillon and the whole team made me feel at ease. Moreover, Dheeraj sir is a very passionate director and writer. He was clear about how he wanted my character to be played in the film. Filming for the film began in February and wrapped on March 24. “Tufang” also features Harpreet Bains, Baljinder Bains, Mahavir Bhullar, Mintu Kapa, ​​Balwinder Bullet, and Karanveer Khullar, among others. Anshuman Jha shot “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli” with a single 35mm lens Mumbai– Actor Anshuman Jha, who is making his directorial debut with the upcoming film “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli”, shot the entire film with a single 35mm lens. The film stars Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal leading with Marvel Girl Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja, Tanmay Dhanania and Garrick Hagon. Film legend Alfred Hitchcock used the one-lens minimalist formula for his film ‘Psycho’ and it inspired Jha as Hitchcock is his favorite filmmaker. Speaking about his decision to use only one lens, Anshuman said, “While I had lens options available to me, I chose a single-lens narrative because I wanted it to be as close as possible to human vision consistently. 35mm gave me that. Single lens film has a subconscious visual effect. And I wanted the film to not only look but be consistent, a consistent point of view guiding the finished piece.’Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ is a contemporary tribute to my favorite filmmaker – Alfred Hitchcock and his classic film ‘The Rope’. Writer Bikas Mishra, who penned the film's screenplay, said, "Anshuman had made the choice on the writing table itself that he would shoot the film with one goal." "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli," produced by Golden Ratio Films and Jha's First Ray Films, is slated for release later this year. "Being badass is more than just a state of mind," says Radhika Madan Mumbai– Actress Radhika Madan explained how the show "Saas Bahu aur Flamingo" pushed her limits as an actress and gave her the creative freedom to experiment as an artist. She said the show was about bringing a new dimension to a relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, which had not been thought of before. She said, “I have been fascinated by acting since my first film ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, in which I tried my hand at the genre. It’s an exhilarating experience to feel the adrenaline rush that comes with the action and the world that Homi Adajania has created with ‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ really excites me. Radhika further shared that she enjoys playing a shameless and bold character on screen. She added: “You know, being a badass is more than just a state of mind; it means being totally unapologetic and uninhibited in every choice in your life. I had a blast doing these movie sequences. action and being a part of this crazy and authentic world. It has truly been an enriching experience. Produced by Maddock Films, the series is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in key roles alongside Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra. “Saas Bahu aur Flamingo” premieres May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)

