Hollywood writers endorse strike as shutdown looms





Hollywood is getting closer and closer to closing. Unions representing thousands of TV and film writers said on Monday they had overwhelming support for a strike, giving union leaders the right to call a strike when the writers’ contract with major Hollywood studios expires. May, the 1st. The unions, which are East and West Coast affiliates of the Writers Guild of America, said more than 9,000 writers had approved strike authorization, with 98% of the vote. WGA executives said it was an existential moment for writers, saying pay had stagnated over the past decade despite the explosion of TV series in the streaming era. In an email last week to writers, lead negotiators said the survival of writing as a profession was at stake in this negotiation. With two weeks to go until the contract expires, there have been few signs of progress in the talks. In the email, the negotiating committee said the studios failed to provide meaningful answers on key economic issues and offered only small concessions in a few areas.

In short, the studios have shown no signs that they intend to resolve the issues that our members are determined to resolve in this negotiation, the email states. The Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of Hollywood production companies, said in a statement that permission to strike should come as no surprise. A vote to authorize a strike has always been part of the WGA’s plan, announced even before the parties exchanged proposals, according to the statement. Our goal is, and continues to be, to reach a fair and reasonable settlement. He added: A deal is only possible if the guild commits to focus on serious negotiations by engaging in thorough discussions of the issues with the companies and seeking reasonable compromises.

In recent weeks, Hollywood executives have begun preparing for a strike, both stockpiling scripts and preparing to produce a torrent of reality TV shows, which don’t need screenwriters. David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns the Warner Bros. as well as HBO, said at a media event last week that he hoped a deal would be reached. He added that a strike will be a challenge for the whole industry.

Still, he said, the company was fully prepared in the event of a walkout. Assume the worst from a business perspective, he said. We prepared. We had a lot of content that was produced. A strike permit does not guarantee that the writers will take to the picket lines in two weeks. In 2017, a last-minute deal was reached with the studios shortly after 96% of screenwriters voted to authorize a strike. The last time writers went on strike was in 2007. The shutdown lasted 100 days, through early 2008, and cost the Los Angeles economy an estimated $2.1 billion. If a strike begins in early May, late-night shows like Saturday Night Live and talk shows hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers will shut down immediately. It would take a months-long strike before viewers would begin to notice an effect on TV series and scripted movies. The streaming era has seen a significant increase in the number of scripted television series being produced, but writers say working conditions haven’t kept pace.

Writers are working more weeks for less money, said Eric Haywood, a veteran writer and producer and WGA bargaining committee member. And in some cases, veteran writers are working for the same money or, in some cases, less money than just a few years ago.

The timing of the talks presents additional complexity given the current financial challenges for all media and entertainment companies. Over the past year, the stock prices of these companies have fallen after Wall Street began to question why many streaming services were losing billions of dollars a year. Studios are rapidly trying to make these streaming services profitable, after years of focusing primarily on growth. Change has a cost. Disney is in the midst of 7,000 job cuts. Warner Bros. Discovery, facing about $50 billion in debt, suspended projects and laid off thousands of workers last year. Other media companies are taking similar cost-cutting measures. The authors do not seem sympathetic. The current status quo is unsustainable, Mr. Haywood said.

The writers took particular aim at the so-called mini-rooms. There is no single definition of a mini-room, but they have proliferated in the age of streaming. In one example, studios will convene a mini room before a show is picked up by a studio and scheduled to air. A small group of writers will develop a series and write several scripts in two or three months. But because the studios did not order the series, they will use that as justification to pay the writers less than if they were in a formal writers room, union leaders said. And given the relatively short tenure of the position, these writers must then scramble to find other employment if the show is not picked up. A union leader compared the mini-rooms to labor camps during negotiations, according to two people familiar with the talks, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. A WGA spokesperson said the reference was not literal and came during an hour-and-a-half-long presentation.

Development work has always paid a heavy price because you came up with the idea, Ellen Stutzman, the WGA’s chief negotiator, said in an interview. If you are going to have these rooms before picking a show or season, you should pay a writers bounty. The writers also said that the residuals that Ms. Stutzman called the profit sharing of the middle-class writer have been affected in the age of streaming. Prior to streaming, writers could receive residual payments each time a show was licensed, whether for syndication, an international deal, or DVD sales. But in the age of streaming, when global services like Netflix and Amazon have balked at licensing their series, those distribution arms have been cut and replaced with a fixed residue, Ms Stutzman said. If an overwhelming majority of content writers are creating for streaming platforms where they are completely cut off from global growth and success, that’s a really big deal, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/17/business/media/hollywood-writers-strike-vote.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related