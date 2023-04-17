Your 2023 Guide to Cultural Festivals in Milwaukee





WISCONSIN Summer brings festival season to Milwaukee. It is accompanied by programming celebrating cultures from around the world. Here’s what to expect this summer: Dates: June 9 – 11

Opening hours: 12 p.m. – 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday

Location: Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N Harbor Dr., Milwaukee (Photo courtesy of Polish Fest via Facebook) Polish Fest features favorites such as sausages and pierogi, a market, speakers, cooking demonstrations, Polish sheepdogs, and daily live entertainment. Try your hand at Polish handicrafts, including wycinanki (paper-cut design), pisanki (decorated eggs), wianki (flower crowns), Polish Confederatka bonnet, straw weaving and wood carving. Plus, trace your family roots with the help of Polish genealogy experts. Learn more, here. Dates: June 9 – 11

Hours: to be determined

Location: Saints. Constantine and Helen, 2160 Wauwatosa Avenue, Wauwatosa (Photo courtesy of Tosa Greek Fest via Facebook) Taste Greek cuisine with dishes such as spanakopita, gyros, loukoumades, lamb, olives and more. Previous queues have included live Greek music and dancing for the enjoyment of patrons. Learn more, here. Dates: July 13 to 16

Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Thursday to Saturday; 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday

Location: Cathedral Square Park, Milwaukee (Photo courtesy of Bastille Days via Facebook) The 40th anniversary of Milwaukees Bastille Days has arrived. It starts Thursday with Storm the Bastille 5k Run/Walk. The French festival includes entertainment, French and Cajun cuisine and an international market. Learn more, here. Dates: 28 – 30 July

Opening hours: 3:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Friday; 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Location: Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N Harbor Dr., Milwaukee (Photo courtesy of German Fest via Facebook) German Fest includes a Mardi Gras show, two nights of fireworks, a parade, a football game and a dachshund derby. Festival-goers can also enjoy German entertainment that showcases traditional dance and music or taste traditional dishes such as bienenstich, bismark herring, frankfurter, knoedel, schnitzel, strudel and more. A church service is to be held on Sunday, with a choir of more than 120 people. Learn more, here. Date: August 5

Hours: to be determined

Location: Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N Harbor Dr., Milwaukee (Photo courtesy of Black Arts Fest MKE via Facebook) Black Arts Fest MKE highlights art, education, music, entertainment, poetry, dance, fashion, literature, heritage, health, wellness, community and cuisine from African heritage. Festival-goers can also learn about African ancestry and shop from on-site vendors. Learn more, here. Dates: August 17-20

Opening hours: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Thursday; 4:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Friday; 12:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday

Location: Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N Harbor Dr., Milwaukee (Photo provided by Irish Fest via Facebook) Irish Fest features four days of shopping at Irish vendors and entertainment ranging from music to dancing. Festival-goers can enjoy bridies, sausage rolls, shepherd’s pie and bangers, as well as corned beef and cabbage and a variety of stuffed baked potatoes. Irish Fest has a children’s zone, spontaneous parades, a mass and on-site travel experts. The festival also hosts Celtic canines. Learn more, here. Dates: August 25 – 27

Hours: 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Location: Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N Harbor Dr., Milwaukee (Photo courtesy of Mexican Fiesta via Facebook) Celebrating Mexican culture, festival-goers can taste pan de feria, a traditional Mexican bread from bakers who live in Mexico, or try their hand at craft workshops. Folk dancers and musicians will also be on the festival grounds to entertain. Plus, trace your family’s roots with the help of Mexican genealogy experts. More events and information are yet to be released, but previous Mexican fiestas have included a mass, parades and car shows. Learn more, here. Dates: September 8-10

Hours: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Friday; 11am – 11pm Saturday; 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday

Location: Italian Community Center, 631 E Chicago St., Milwaukee (Photo courtesy of Festa Italiana) Festa Italiana offers entertainment, traditional Italian cuisine, a sauce contest, a mass service, religious exhibitions and heritage and cultural exhibitions. Learn more, here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumnews1.com/wi/milwaukee/news/2023/04/17/summer-cultural-festivals-milwaukee-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related