This actor made a hit movie with Keanu Reeves in the 1980s – can you guess who he is?
He was a hot name in the 1980s after starring in a hilarious movie with Keanu Reeves that spawned two sequels.
Although he never caught the eye as a movie star, this actor enjoyed a career in Hollywood for many decades.
He appeared in films alongside actors such as Brooke Shields, Laura Dern and Kiefer Sutherland. And he even played a vampire in a cult classic movie.
But the star, who attended New York University, found her brightest moments behind the camera, creating, directing and producing several comedies.
One of his documentaries was about Donald Trump.
The most surprising thing about this Hollywood success story is that he was not born in the United States; the multi-hyphenate spent the first five years of his life in London.
The actor is Alex Winter.
The 57-year-old star worked with Keanu on the 1989 film Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.
In the film, Alex played Bill S Preston, who attended high school with his best friend Ted, played by Reeves.
They want to start a rock band together but they’re about to fail their history class, which means Ted would be sent to military school.
They receive help from Rufus (played by George Carlin), a traveler from a future where their group is the foundation of a perfect society.
With the use of Rufus’ time machine, Bill and Ted travel to various points in the story, returning with important characters to help them complete their final presentation of the story.
The film was considered a big hit as it grossed $40 million at the box office after costing just $10 million to make.
He then did very well in DVD rentals and sales after Keanu took off as an action star with the movie Speed which also starred Sandra Bullock.
Bill & Ted then spawned sequels.
The big reveal: The actor is Alex Winter, seen here on Saturday at the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles with his wife Ramsey Ann Naito
Cult classic: Alex is seen here with co-star Keanu Reeves in the 1989 film Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Sweet: Keanu put an arm around his girlfriend Alexandra Grant as they posed with Alex and Ramsey
In 1991 came Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey and in 2020 there was Bill & Ted Face The Music.
Winter made films before Bill & Ted fame: he starred in Haunted Summer with Dern and The Lost Boys with Sutherland.
Following the success of Bill & Ted, Winter and his creative collaborators Tom Stern (his NYU pal) and Tim Burns were hired to develop a comedy sketch show for MTV.
In 1991 they released The Idiot Box, but it was canceled after six episodes due to its budget.
Next came the 1993 film Freaked with Shields as well as William Shatner. It was never widely released, but eventually developed a cult following.
In 1999, he directed the film Fever presented at the Cannes Film Festival.
He has better luck with the Cartoon Network series Ben 10 which debuted in 2007.
The actor seen then and now: Winter is pictured left in Bill & Ted’s in 1989 and seen right on Saturday night at the MOCA gala
Another: Their hit ’80s film spawned the sequel Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey from 1991
They just can’t stop the music: And the actors and close friends also made the 2020 sequel Bill And Ted Face The Music
In 2016, Winter released a short documentary titled Relatively Free about journalist Barrett Brown’s release from prison.
This was followed in 2017 by another short documentary, Trump’s Lobby about Donald Trump. The film focused on the flow of high profile visitors to the Trump Tower penthouse apartment which turned into a media spectacle.
In 2018, Winter released two documentaries, The Panama Papers, about the Panama Papers, and Trust Machine: The Story Of Blockchain.
He then worked on the biographical documentary about Frank Zappa which was released in 2020.
Winter was married to Sonya Dawson, with whom he had a son, born in 1998. The couple later divorced.
In 2010 he married Ramsey Ann Naito and they welcomed two children.
A classic: Seen from the extreme right in The Lost Boys in (1987). Also pictured are Kiefer Sutherland and Jamie Gertz, center, with their teammates
Another Movie: In 1988, he starred in Haunted Summer. Authors Lord Byron, Percy Shelley and Mary Shelley reunite in a remote villa for a legendary summer and compete to write the best horror story. Laura Dern played the lead role
His passion project: He also worked on the movie Freaked with Brooke Shields and William Shatner
Ramsey Ann was alongside Alex at the MOCA event on Saturday as she looked fashionable in a gold and black patterned dress. Her raven-colored locks were parted down the middle as they fell across her chest in a straight style.
She wore a long gold chain necklace and wore a pair of black-rimmed square glasses.
Also at the MOCA event, Keanu was seen kissing his girlfriend Alexandra Grant. The 58-year-old John Wick star shared a sweet kiss with the 50-year-old visual artist as they arrived at the event.
Reeves, who first took Grant public in 2019, was dressed in a black suit with a white button-up shirt.
For her part, Alexandra looked lovely in a bright red dress with a floral pattern all over for the couple’s red carpet moment.
Keanu, who starred in 2022’s DC League of Super-Pets, wore his long black hair loose and slightly tousled. He looked distinctively handsome with flecks of white-gray hair in his grown beard.
Trump is part of his resume: Alex also worked on a documentary called Trump’s Lobby; seen April 14 at the 152nd Annual National Rifle Association (NRA) Convention at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana
