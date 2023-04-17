David Choe rape comments resurface: ‘Beef’ actor faces backlash

Actor “Beef”David Choeis facing backlash afterComments she made in 2014 about being sexually assaulted by a massage therapist have resurfaced.

Journalist Aura Bogadoposted a clip on Twitter of2014 episode of Choe’s now defunct “DVDASA” podcast. Choe, whose works of art adorned the walls of Facebook officesand the White Housecoarse detailshis interaction with a massage therapist, he described the assault in the episode, which has since been deleted from the internet.

USA TODAY has reached out to Choe’s rep and Netflix for comment.

Comedian Bobby Leefaces backlash for prostitution comments resurfaced

Is anyone really okay right now?What Netflixs Beef Can Teach Us About Total Rage

In the video posted by Bogado, Choe, who later claimed to have made up the story for comedic purposes, details the interaction.

“So I just take her hand and put it on my (genitals). And she just holds it there,” he told the co-host and adult film actress Asa Akira, before saying it was “awful” and adding that she “didn’t do it”.

He went on to describe the encounter, saying the therapist“certainly” wasn’t into it but that she “didn’t stop it either”.

Choe said he pushed the woman’s head down, forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

Akira can be heard saying “you raped”, with Choe responding, “good” before the clip cuts out.

In a later tweet,Screenshots shared by Bogadothat Choe allegedly “wrote on Twitter to have the video I posted of him talking about the woman he says he raped removed for copyright reasons.”

“He claims his *non-profit organization* owns the copyright to the video of him talking about the alleged rape,” she wrote.

“Beef” review:Netflix’s lopsided road rage drama ‘Beef’ is the best show to represent 2023

Choe, who plays Isaacin Netflix’s new drama “Beef,” has yet to publicly address the new review. But social media users circulated the clip, wondering why Netflix chose Choe, given his story.

“It hit me hard this week, because I absolutely loved the show. The acting, the writing, the directing, everything was amazing, but I can’t support this show knowing all of that, and if i had known this before i would never have watched this,” @madwortsea wrote in the caption of a ICT Tac about Choe and the resurfaced clip.

“The ‘it’s for shock value’ excuse is so crazy to me, I feel like I’m going crazy” @moeschmobro captioned a video asking why Netflix chose Choe.

“The man really said I had r^pey some stuff but I wasn’t a R^PIST,” @ellenacuario captioned another video about Choe.

Choe’s comments made headlines nearly a decade ago in multiple outlets, including Gawker, Daily mail, BuzzFeed, The GuardianAnd Jezebel.

Choe said in the since-deleted podcast that he tried to convince the massage therapist to have sex with him, Gawker reported at the time.

He called “the thrill of maybe going to jail” the factor that “fulfilled the erection quest”. it’s rape behavior, but I’m not a rapist,” according to Gawker.

In response to the initial backlash, Choe released a statement on the podcast’s website. In his statement, he defended himself by insinuating that he made up the story.

“I never thought I would wake up late in the afternoon and hear myself being called a rapist,” Choe said, according to Gawker. “It sucks. Mostly because I’m not one. I’m not a rapist. I hate rapists, I think. rapists should be raped and murdered.”

He said he sees the podcast as “a complete extension of my art” and added, “We create stories and tell stories. It’s not a news show. It’s not a representation of my reality. This is not the place to find reliable information about me or my life. This is my version of reality, this is art that sometimes offends people. I’m sorry if anyone one believed the stories were facts. They weren’t!”

The website has sincebeen dismantled.

A mural created by Choe was vandalized and tagged with the word “rapist” in 2017,according to the CNB.

I relayed a story simply for shock value that made it look like I had sexually violated a woman,” he said in an Instagram post, per NBC. Although I said those words, I did not commit those actions. This does not happen.”

His fresco was also planned to be the site of a protest against rape.

Choe has an admitted history of lying. In a 2021 profile published by the New York TimesChoe claimed that he repeatedly lied about turning down TV offers, when in fact he was rejected.

He told The Times he had gone to therapy. I am a recovering liar, he said. Instead of being hard on myself and judging myself, I correct myself.

Choe also spent time in jail in Japan in 2005 after punching a security guard, according to a 2010 article by theLos Angeles Times.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can get help through the National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE (4673).