Shehnaaz Gill Says She Was Bigg Boss 13’s Lowest Paid Contestant





Shehnaaz Gill said hers was the “lowest” payout on Bigg Boss 13, when she appeared on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. She added that she eventually became the most expensive. Shehnaaz was speaking on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, and Salman was there as well. (Read also | Shehnaaz jokes with Raghav and Siddharth on the set of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. show) Shehnaaz Gill will make his Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. (pinterest) On the show, Kapil said that Shehnaaz appeared in Salman’s reality show (Bigg Boss 13) and is now making his Bollywood debut with Salman’s film. The comedian jokingly asked Shehnaaz if she is joining the cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to extract payment rights from the Bollywood actor. Shehnaaz smiled as he said, “Usme to pay mujhe bohot hi kam mili thi. Sabse sasti main hi thi, aur ab sabse mehengi ban ke nikli hu (I was paid very less on this show. I was hired as lowest-paid candidate, but came out as the most expensive.) Shehnaaz’s statement brought huge smiles to the faces of Salman and Kapil. Salman and Shehnaaz, along with Kisi Ka actors Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Sukhbir appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. Vinali Bhatnagar also accompanied them. Besides the actors, who appeared in the series, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh, among a few others. It is directed by Farhad Samji and is set to hit theaters on April 21. After her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz became a household name – thanks to her antics on the show and her equation with the season’s winner, the late Sidharth Shukla. She then appeared in a few music videos. Shehnaaz made her film debut with Diljit Dosanjh in the 2021 Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, and is now making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In a new video she shared online, Shehnaaz said she was playing the character Sukoon in the upcoming film.

