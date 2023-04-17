Actor Armie Hammer charged with sexual assault: report





The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is investigating sexual assault allegations against actor Armie Hammer. During an interview with CNNa spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office did not specify the identity of the complainant(s). I can confirm that the LAPD presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the LADA. The matter is currently under investigation, said Tiffiny Blacknell, the office’s communications director. Hammer has been under investigation for sexual assault since February 2021, after a woman accused him of raping her in 2017. Armie Hammer attends the 2016 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, December 8, 2016, in West Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Armie Hammer, right, and Elizabeth Chambers arrive at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Elizabeth Chambers, left, and Armie Hammer attend the World Premiere of ‘The Lone Ranger’ at Disney California Adventure on Saturday June 22, 2013 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

Elizabeth Chambers, left, and Armie Hammer arrive at the Hammer Museum’s 15th Annual Gala in the Garden on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) In March 2021, Gloria Allred introduced a 24-year-old woman named “Effie.” She said she met the actor online in 2016 and their relationship progressed rapidly and he became increasingly abusive. On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly banged my head against a wall, injuring my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me that I did not consent to, Effie said during a virtual press conference with her attorney. I thought he was going to kill me, she added. Hammer has not been charged in the case and has denied any wrongdoing. In February 2023, Hammer broke his silence in an interview with Air mail about the allegations against him that shocked the online world at the height of the pandemic. The actor said all of his encounters were “consensual” Everything was discussed beforehand, he says. I’ve never forced that on someone unexpectedly. Never, says Hammer. I would pick up these women, bring them in – in this whirlwind of travel, sex, drugs and great emotions flying around – and then as soon as I was done I would just drop them off and move on to the next woman, leaving this woman feeling abandoned or used, he told the site. KTLA 5 contacted Allred’s office for comment on the report of the LA County District Attorney’s Office’s review of the sexual assault allegations, but did not hear back. So far, Hammer’s attorney has yet to release a statement regarding this recent announcement from the DA’s office.



