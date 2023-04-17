Fire To Lipstick Under My Burkha, 7 Bollywood Films With Controversial Steamy Scenes

If you thought the portrayal of erotic scenes was new to Bollywood, you might have to go back a bit to the late 80s when nudity in movies was doing the rounds.

movies like utsav (1984) and Siddhartha (1972) have their fair share of daring scenes.

While cinema rarely released steamy scenes until the mid-2000s, it still relied on sexual innuendo and suggestive gestures when it comes to sex.

Over the past three decades, the genre has flourished and produced many films with exceptional direction, thoughtful storylines, and sexually explicit content.

The appeal of these films is not limited to their eroticism, but also to their artistic value. Today, the Indian film industry is more open to portraying sexuality in mainstream films and web series with acclaimed actors taking on such roles.

But that hadn’t always been the case. The public and the authorities were not so receptive to bold content.

Here is a list of those movies that have caused controversy due to their steamy scenes:



1. Kama Sutra: A Love Story (1996)





Directed by Mira Nair, the film is set in 16th century India and explores themes of love, lust and power. While the film received mixed reviews and was the subject of controversy for its sexual content, it also received critical acclaim for its artistic merits and was celebrated for being a bold and provocative portrayal of female sexuality.

The story revolves around two friends, one of whom is a princess and the other a servant, and their intertwined lives, loves and fierce competition. The servant rises to a position of influence after discovering the secrets of the Kamasutrahas and attracts the attention of King Raj Singh, the princess’s husband, as well as a court artist, who falls in love with her.

It paved the way for future erotic films in Bollywood and opened new possibilities for the exploration of sexuality and desire in Indian cinema.

2. Fire (1996)





Two sexually sterile marriages lead to the blossoming of love between two women, making it the first Indian film to explicitly depict same-sex love. The film was way ahead of its time and faced significant controversy among Indian audiences.

Despite the backlash, Fire remains a landmark film in Indian cinema for its bold depiction of homosexuality and its contribution to raising awareness of LGBTQ+ issues.

Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das make a bold choice with this one.

3. Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978)





The film gained attention for its bold depiction of Zeenat Aman and her revealing clothes, considered outrageous at the time. The film was criticized for its portrayal of female sexuality, but it was a commercial success and is now considered a cult classic of Indian cinema.

The actress who recently made her Instagram debut is always praised for her honest and bold choices.

4. Lipstick under my burka (2016)





One of the few films that talk about sexual agency for women. It explores the hidden desires and struggles of four women living in Bhopal, India.

Writer-director Alankrita Shrivastava didn’t shy away from exploring multiple aspects of female desire in her film, which features women in lead roles and is directed by a woman.

The film depicts various aspects of desire, including anger, despair, love, and everything in between.

In one particular scene, the characters of Ahana Kumra and Vikrant Massey engage in an intimate act during Ahana’s wedding to someone else, which is recorded on her phone. This scene effectively shows how desire and anger can sometimes overlap and become indistinguishable.

The movie faced huge outrage and censorship in India and after being pained in a lot of mess it was finally released in 2017.

5. Nishabd (2007)





The film caused an uproar not only because of the intimate scenes, but also the plot which was uncomfortable for many.

A love story between a 60-year-old man played by Amitabh Bachchan and an 18-year-old girl (Jiah Khan), the film was banned in Allahabad as it apparently went against Indian values.

6. Parched (2016)





The controversy surrounding Dried stemmed primarily from its portrayal of sexuality and female empowerment, considered by some to be too explicit and provocative for Indian audiences.

The film features scenes of female nudity and sexual content, prompting some conservative groups to call for it to be banned.

In a film industry where such topics are rarely explored, this Bollywood film delved into the sensitive issue of rural women’s unmet wants and needs.

The protagonist played by Radhika Apte is trapped in a loveless marriage with an abusive partner, and her true sense of liberation comes when she decides to defy social norms and engage in a sexual relationship with a guru who offers her the promise of a child.

However, it is not just the promise of motherhood that emancipates her, but the act of defiance in pursuing her desires.

7. Rank Rasiya (2014)



Based on the life of eminent painter Raja Ravi Verma, Rank Rasiya is a dramatized version of the novel Raja Ravi Verma by Ranjit Desai.

Starring Randeep Hooda and Nandana Sen, the film embraces nudity in all its glory and makes it visually appealing rather than voyeuristic or vulgar.

It revolves around the life of the painter and his muse Sugandha and summarizes the journey of Raja Ravi Verma where he is condemned to paint naked bodies. It highlights the constraints of creativity and the beauty of the human body in its most provincial form.

The makers had to issue several disclaimers before getting it approved by the CBFC, as some claimed it would tarnish the painter’s image.

Final Thoughts



These films were certainly bold attempts and got too hot for some of them to be nearly banned. Let us know which of them was the boldest in your opinion.