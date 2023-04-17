Entertainment
Sexual assault allegations against actor Armie Hammer are being investigated by the Los Angeles County prosecutor
ANGELS — The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is investigating sexual assault allegations against actor Armie Hammer, CNN has learned.
“I can confirm that the LAPD has presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the LADA. The case is currently under review,” the office’s director of communications, Tiffiny Blacknell, told CNN.
CNN has reached out to Hammer for comment.
Although the district attorney’s spokesperson did not specify the identity of the complainant(s), it is known that Hammer has been under investigation for sexual assault since February 2021, after a woman told him. accused of raping her in 2017.
Hammer has not been charged in the case and has denied any wrongdoing, saying at the time through his lawyer that the allegation was “outrageous” and that his interactions with the woman and other partners had been “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance”. , and mutually participatory.”
In March 2021, Los Angeles attorney Gloria Allred introduced her 24-year-old client, identified only as Effie, who said she was raped by Hammer.
“I am severely traumatized by Armie. I am disgusted that he did not take responsibility for what he did to me and used me to attack me,” Effie said in a statement. to CNN on Monday. “Armie has no remorse. He continues to hurt, and I don’t think he has changed at all,” the statement read.
Effie, who lived in Europe, said in 2021 that she had an on-and-off romantic and intimate relationship with Hammer from 2016 to 2020. She was 20 when she met Hammer on Facebook, and she “fell in love with him instantly,” she said. She claimed that Hammer often tested her devotion to him and pushed his limits. Over time, he would become “more and more violent”, Effie said.
“He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually,” she said at the press conference at the time.
Effie accused Hammer of violently raping her for more than four hours in Los Angeles on April 24, 2017. She said he committed acts of violence against her, which she did not consent to, such as having allegedly hit the feet with a riding crop. It hurt to walk next week, Effie said.
“I thought he was going to kill me,” she said. Effie said she lived in fear of him and tried to dismiss his actions towards her as a “twisted form of love”. Effie said she even lost interest in living because of what she claimed happened to her.
In an interview with Air Mail in February, Hammer said he obtained consent at every stage of his sexual encounters. “Everything has been discussed beforehand,” he says. “I’ve never forced this on someone unexpectedly. Ever,” Hammer said.
Hammer also told Air Mail that he had a “very intense and extreme lifestyle”.
“I would pick up these women, bring them in there – in this whirlwind of travel, sex, drugs and great emotions flying around – and then as soon as I was done, I would just drop them off and move on to the next woman. , leaving this woman feeling abandoned or used,” he told Air Mail.
A recent Discovery+ docuseries “House of Hammer” brought Hammer’s sexual abuse allegations back into the headlines. Like CNN, Discovery+ is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.
