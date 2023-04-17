‘We’re just at a breaking point’: Hollywood writers vote to allow strike





Hollywood writers have voted to authorize a strike if their talks with The Alliance of Film and Television Producers does not end with a new three-year contract. The current contract expires just before midnight on May 1. The Writers Guild of America has been at the table with producers, negotiating how much they should be paid to work on films, TV shows and streaming series. “We are the people who create the things the world watches. And yet we are treated as if we are virtually worthless,” said WGA chief negotiator Chris Keyser. “Pursuing a career as a writer has become almost untenable for a large percentage of our members. We’re just at a breaking point.” We are the people who create the things the world watches. And yet we are treated as if we were virtually worthless. Maintaining a writing career has become almost untenable for a large percentage of our members. The WGA is demanding, among other things, an increase in the minimum wage, more residual payments from streaming, as well as an increase in contributions to its health and pension plans. Strike authorization is seen by both parties as a bargaining tactic. “A vote to authorize a strike has always been part of the WGA’s plan, announced even before the parties exchanged proposals,” the AMPTP said in a statement. “Our goal is, and continues to be, to reach a fair and reasonable settlement.” The last time the union asked members to authorize a work stoppage, in 2017, the two parties successfully negotiated a new contract before the deadline. But in 2007, the screenwriters went on strike for 100 days, asking to be paid more for their work on movies or shows sold as DVDs and Internet downloads. Hollywood productions were shut down and the local economy lost an estimated $2.1 billion. The effect on viewers was felt immediately on late night TV shows and other daily productions. David McNew/Getty Images / Getty Images Members and supporters of the Writers Guild of America demonstrate outside NBC studios ahead of the proposed contract in February 2008. From, the film and television industry has changed. For example, television writers were assigned to shows that were maybe 22 episodes long each season. Now, seasons on TV and digital platforms can be as little as eight to ten episodes long. Keyser says it’s tough for writers in a gig economy. “One in four people who run the TV shows everyone is obsessed with make the lowest amount of money the contract allows,” he says. “Besides, there’s not enough residue. I’ve been in meetings over the past few weeks where writers have talked about how while they were writing the TV shows that you and everyone else watched, they had to take second jobs. so that we can make ends meet.” At the same time, companies such as DisneyWarner Bros. Discovery, Amazon and Netflix say that with lost profits they have had to lay off thousands of studio workers. Copyright 2023 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.

