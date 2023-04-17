Entertainment
I love working in India again, Sajal Aly reflects on his experience in Bollywood
Sajal Aly wants to work in Bollywood again. You heard right, Sajal Aly worked in the Indian film industry with the legendary lady Sridevi and ever since then she has captured everyone’s attention.
Sajal Aly has also captivated Pakistani audiences with his looks and acting in his recent dramas. She received immense success in the industry but also left her acting flavor in India.
In India, she received critical and commercial acclaim for her performance, but after the 2016 URI attack, the Motion Picture Producers Association of India passed a resolution banning Pakistani actors from working in the country.
Even after six long years, Sajal still remembers his delightful experience and shared it in his recent interview.
Sajal Aly working again in Bollywood, his desire
Sharing her experience of the film MOM, she said, I would love to work in India again. But I dont know when. Let’s see what the future holds for me.
I’ve been talking about it for years and years. I don’t think politics should come between the art and the artist. And I hope the barrier between India and Pakistan will be lifted.
She even made her Hollywood debut in Whats Love Got to Do with It? Written by Jemima Khan and starring other famous actors like Shabana Azmi etc.
It was a dream moment come true for me [they have a sense of familiarity in them that I find very peaceful]said Khel actor Khel Mein.
I am close to Sridevi Ji, Sajal Aly
Sajal further shared his connection to the late Sridevi Ji. I was very close to Sridevi ji. She left us very quickly unfortunately. I never really talked about her and my relationship. But I must say that it is really unfortunate that we as artists are stuck in the tensions between the two countries.
Our work suffers. When I was working in Bollywood, I received a lot of love and respect, which is close to my heart to this day.
She is still in contact with Sridevis’ daughter, Jhanvi Kapoor.
A house in India
I feel like I should have a home in India because she [Sridevi] was so close to me, commented the actor of Kuch Ankahi. She was like my mother. It wasn’t just a working relationship that we had. It was something more than that. She met my mother when she came to India when I was filming mum.
Sajal concluded, Before the release of the movie my mother left us then after few months Sridevi ji left us. It was a very emotional bond,
We talked on the phone for hours and she guided me like her daughter. I miss her.
Undoubtedly, Sajal Aly achieved great plans, but MOM was very close to her because there she received endless love and appreciation that she never expected. She is ready to be Umaro Jan for the next series.
What do you think of the story? Tell us in the comments section below.
