Actor Anthony Edwards lists historic Dana Point beach house for $6.5 million – Orange County Register





The kitchen has a tiled barrel ceiling. (Photo by Neue Focus)

A view of the courtyard. (Photo by Neue Focus)

The living room. (Photo by Neue Focus)

A trio of double French doors open onto the seaside patio. (Photo by Neue Focus)

The inground spa. (Photo by Neue Focus)

A cement wall separates the property from the beach. (Photo by Neue Focus)

Actor Anthony Edwards has put his longtime Capistrano Beach home in Dana Point on the market for $6.5 million. (Photo by Neue Focus) “Top Gun” and “ER” actor Anthony Edwards has put his more than two-decade-old historic Dana Point beach house on the market for $6.5 million. The five-bedroom, 2,166-square-foot Spanish Colonial Revival with five bathrooms is part of the Capistrano Beach development initiated by the Dohenys, the prominent Southern California oil family that gave Doheny State Beach its name . Family patriarch Edward L. Doheny purchased the beachfront property in 1927. The oil magnate’s son, Ned, then set out to develop a community of Spanish-style homes, but tragedy halted the project. Ned was killed in his Beverly Hills mansion in 1929 by his secretary, Hugh Plunkett, who then turned the gun on himself. Completed in 1928, the house sits behind a wall on nearly a third of an acre. A cement wall separates the backyard from the sand. Edwards, identified by listing agency Compass as the owner, bought the home in November 1998 for $1.525 million. Marketing materials describe it as “reminiscent of a Mediterranean courtyard villa” surrounded by covered arcaded walkways and patios. Accents of exposed natural wood beams embellish vaulted and semi-vaulted ceilings throughout the interior except for the kitchen. Tile covers its barrel ceiling and countertops. The kitchen opens onto the dining room. A floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace anchors the living room, where a trio of double French doors open to the oceanfront patio. A built-in barbecue area, tiled in-ground spa, and lawn add to the backyard. Justin Alexander of Compass holds the list. Edwards, 60, has acted on the big and small screen. His breakthrough role was Goose in the 1986 blockbuster “Top Gun” and the flashbacks to the 2022 sequel starring Tom Cruise. But he is best known as Dr. Mark Greene in the long-running medical drama “ER which earned him a Golden Globe and two Screen Actor’s Guild Awards in addition to four Emmy nominations. In 2021, Edwards married longtime friend and fellow actor Mare Winningham. It is his second marriage. He has four children from his first marriage to Jeanine Lobell, a make-up artist and cosmetics entrepreneur.

