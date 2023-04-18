Niska Day back, participants wanted

Planning is well underway for this year’s Niska Day with Cruisin Nisky Style as the theme. Inspired by the automotive culture of the 1950s, vintage vehicles will be featured in the parade. This year’s event is scheduled for May 20, and it’s an all-day affair.

In keeping with the theme, the headlining performer is rockabilly band The Luster Kings.

Rachel and Jay Rourke have been on the planning committee for years. In the past, they oversaw entertainment and booked performers for the day. Last year they took over as co-chairs and are excited to embark on another year of the event.

When Bill and Denise Leader decided to retire, they were so inspiring,” Jay said. “They were the rock of the committee. They did a wonderful job documenting each role.

And set us up for success, Rachel added.

However, as they stepped into their new roles, they faced some challenges.

Last year was tough because it was a year of transition, Jay said. We had several committee members who, after 10, 15 years, said it was time to hang up.

The Rourkes went on and wore many hats, reprising their roles as entertainment leaders in addition to co-chairing the event as a whole. This year, they are thrilled to have taken a step back from their entertainment duty and enjoyed their hard work in the parade.

I still haven’t seen the parade, Jay said. When you entertain, you run all day.

The community event is always looking for participants, especially for the parade and the community and business tents. To get involved, visit their website www.niskaday.org/ or email [email protected].

We will be jumping through hoops to get people involved, Jay said.

Last year, Rachel Rourke spearheaded a new multicultural tent. She came up with the idea after a local Sikh temple got a table and ended up being popular with the attendees. Temple officials demonstrated how to wrap the turbans worn by many men in their faith. The event was a success, especially with teenagers.

[It was about] honoring our neighbors and every little thing people have done to help each other during COVID, Rachel said. Looking at our neighborhood, there are a lot of ethnic backgrounds and we wanted to celebrate that in a personal and practical way.

They plan to bring back the culture tent and are actively looking for participants interested in sharing their experience.

The event is primarily funded by sponsors, but the city and vendors also help fund the joy of the events.

With inflation and economic struggles affecting the entire country, many facets of the day are rising in price at a time when there isn’t much money to spare. Still, the co-chairs are determined to keep the event going.

We are struggling to find sponsors and participants for the business tent and the community tent. says Jay. The community tent, we give them tables. Commercial tents, there is a small supplement. Had a hard time filling it up, not because of the expense but because the places don’t have people to hold the table.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for NCAP, which aims to encourage young people to make informed choices about drugs and alcohol.

It’s a win-win, we have a big party and provide community service all year round. said Rachel.

Last year, the parade route was altered to allow for construction. This year it will return to the old course, allowing residents to continue their party traditions,

There’s a party vibe around Grand Boulevard, Jay said.

As the committee completes planning for the beloved event, their excitement to bring the town together grows.

We are expecting a stellar crowd this year and making sure to deliver everything they expect. With a few surprises along the way,” Rachel said.

