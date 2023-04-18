alaya: The pandemic has made Bollywood more flexible, says Alaya F





Actress Alaya F, known for films such as ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ and ‘Freddy’, says the pandemic has changed the Hindi film industry as a whole and she finds it easier to adapt to it now. The actor, daughter of actor-model Pooja Bedi, will next be seen in ZEE5’s ‘U Turn’U-Turn. “The pandemic has changed the industry as a whole. It’s changed approaches, it’s changed people’s viewing habits and what’s being done. Fortunately, that’s the world I know. This post-pandemic industry is easier for me to adjust to,” the actor told PTI in an interview. The 25-year-old actress, whose first film “Jawaani Jaaneman” came out just before the pandemic hit in 2020, said she still considers the pandemic the biggest “hurdle” in her four-film career. “My biggest challenge was the pandemic right after my first release. So far that’s been my biggest hurdle. My movie came out and a few weeks later the whole world shut down. shocked even more is that I got great reviews, it was a good time for me to capitalize on it. “You work for this moment and this moment is going well but before you get the most out of it everything stops. Two years and 11 months after that you don’t have another release. It’s not not easy, the whole phase of the pandemic, I was like, ‘Is my career over?’.” Alaya F, however, is happy to be a part of the film industry at a time when it’s going through a shift in the way creators and viewers approach content. “The silver lining is that everything went well. In the past six months, this is my third outing. It’s been great,” she said. “U Turn” is the official Hindi adaptation of a 2016 Kannada film of the same name, starring actor Shraddha Srinath. The Kannada film was remade in Malayalam in 2017 and adapted as a bilingual Telugu-Tamil feature film in 2018. In the Hindi version, Alaya plays Radhika, a curious and emotional woman, who investigates and writes a story about a flyover where multiple accidents occur. The actor said the Hindi version of “U Turn” was a bit different from the original. “‘U Turn’ has been done many times before but the heart of it is the same. There are twists, the ending is different. Even if someone has seen the other version, it’s new, it has its own energy, there are surprises at the end,” Alaya said, adding that she hadn’t seen the original film because the film’s director, Arif Khan, didn’t want her to be influenced. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, “U-Turn” will be released on ZEE5 on April 28. Alaya will also feature in the Rajkummar Rao-directed film ‘Sri’, a biopic about visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. “‘Sri’ comes out in September. It’s a special movie. It’s one of those projects, I felt I had to be a part of this story, no matter how big or small (the role is) It’s an incredible reality-life story that deserves to be told and seen in the most beautiful way and there’s no one better than Raj to do that,” she said.

