The notorious actor didn’t want the role of Diddy due to ‘too much heat’

Famous Actor Derek Luke has opened up about what it was like portraying Diddy in the acclaimed biopic, revealing he originally turned down the role due to being too hot.

Luke stopped The breakfast club on Monday, April 17 and talked about starring in the 2009 film Biggie, which he said he repeatedly rejected despite being personally asked by Puff to do so.

The actor explained that there was a lot of tension at the time regarding how accurately Biggies’ life and subsequent death would be portrayed on the big screen, as well as long-running rumors about Diddy’s alleged involvement. in the murder of the Brooklyn rappers.

One of the Puffs guards sent a message saying he wanted to holla and I said, Word, okay. So I met him, greeted him, nothing to do, said Luke. I think he said maybe he had something coming and that was it. It was very brief.

I don’t know how long after that, I was on Rodeo and heard someone call my character’s name. Someone shouted out of the car and they called me Boobie Friday night lights, and I looked and it was Puff. We were talking, still nothing.

He continued: Long story short: I get a call and they were like, Yo, we do Famous. I was like, Hey, no. It’s not really for me. Let someone else shake that up.

DJ Envy then asked why Luke was so hesitant to sign on to the project.

Too much heat, too much cultural pressure. Not enough time to get into character, Luke replied. Because they were ready to go and I thought, no.

Then I got a call from Puff and I was like, I’ll drop by. And then he came back Somehow he called [again] and my wife and I were like, Well, maybe that’s a sign. It may be a divine sign.

Also starring Jamal Woolard, Angela Bassett and Anthony Mackie, Famous was released on January 16, 2009. While the film earned $44.4 million on a $20 million budget, it received mixed reviews from critics.

One of those critics was Lil Kim, who didn’t quit expressing his contempt for the film and the hate of Power star Naturi Naughton, who portrayed her in the film.

In 2020, Kim covered the film while speaking with Fat Joe on Instagram Live.

I hate this movie! she exclaimed. For me, it was like a parody. It was something I would never approve of. I didn’t like who played me. No no no no no.

When Fat Joe asked who her top biopic pick was, Kim explained that she wouldn’t just scout for talent in her hometown of Brooklyn (Naughton was born and raised in East Orange, New Jersey), but she would also step in to give him even more. authentic feel.

I would go to Brooklyn and find a girl in that era who I think represents Brooklyn, knows what it’s like to grow up in Brooklyn, she said. And then once I got into the movie and got a little older, I was playing that scene.

But from here I have to go to Brooklyn and give a little girl from Brooklyn a chance to really, Really show, I know who Lil Kim is for real.

Revisit it Famous trailer below: