The producers weigh in – The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood writers have spoken: they are ready to strike if necessary.
In a record vote that concluded on Monday, 97.85% of eligible Writers Guild West and East members voted to authorize a strike, while 2.15% voted against. A total of 9,218 writers participated in the vote, or nearly 79% of eligible members. According to the guild, this level of participation and support is unprecedented for a strike authorization vote for the union.
These results do not guarantee that a work stoppage will occur, but rather give the union the option to strike if union leaders decide a strike is necessary in ongoing negotiations with studios and streamers over a new contract. .
“Our members have spoken. You have expressed your collective strength, solidarity and demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers,” the WGA Bargaining Committee said in a message to members on Monday. “Armed with this show of unity and determination, we will continue to work at the negotiating table to achieve a fair contract for all writers.”
Union leaders will almost certainly use the wide margin by which members backed strike authorization as leverage in ongoing talks with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the film and television industries. television from companies like Disney, Netflix and Amazon. .
Meanwhile, earlier Monday, as the Writers Guild of America prepared to release the results of the vote, the AMPTP said in a statement that members’ support for a possible work stoppage was “inevitable.”
“A vote to authorize a strike has always been part of the WGA’s plan, announced before the parties have even exchanged proposals. Its inevitable ratification should surprise no one,” the AMPTP said in Monday’s statement, before the results were made public.
The AMPTP added that, while its goal is to reach a “fair and reasonable agreement”, an agreement “is only possible if the Guild commits to focus on serious negotiations by engaging in thorough discussions on issues with business and seeking reasonable compromises.
WGA members have been voting on whether to authorize a strike since April 11, with polls closing at noon on Monday. Guild leaders and prominent members, including Everything everywhere all at once co-director Daniel Kwan, One day at a time producer Mike Royce and tell me lies Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer strongly encouraged members to vote “yes” after the referendum was announced in early April.
The WGA and AMPTP have been negotiating since March 20 a three-year contract covering about 11,500 film and television writers at the latter’s headquarters in Sherman Oaks. Information on the progress of the talks is sparse, as the parties have agreed not to speak publicly about the substance of those talks. However, in early April, the WGA alleged that “studios must respond to the crisis facing writers” in negotiations, while in Monday’s statement, the AMPTP suggested the union had failed to fully committed to reaching an agreement before its vote to authorize the strike.
The union is primarily targeting writers’ compensation in this round of talks. Some of its strategies to increase overall member pay include setting higher salary floors at all levels, standardizing fees for streaming and in-theatre movies, extending term protection (which prevents writers to be paid per episode to work for long periods on short series), regulating mini-theatres and instituting two compulsory “steps” (points of payment) for writers of feature films. The WGA is also pushing for a minimum TV editorial staff size and a minimum number of weeks of employment, THR released in February.
Artificial intelligence is also in the union’s crosshairs in this round of talks. Amid the rise of ChatGPT and other chatbots that produce written material, the guild clarified that it would advocate prohibiting AI-produced or rewritten content from being covered by the contract. Prohibiting companies from entrusting writers with adaptations of writing originally generated by technology is also a priority.
Meanwhile, several top studios and streamers continue to be in cost-cutting mode. With Disney making thousands of layoffs this spring and Showtime lately faltering as it prepares to merge with streamer Paramount+, it seems unlikely the coalition of companies that make up AMPTP will be willing. dramatically increase the cost of writers. Additionally, companies remain keenly aware that unions like the Directors Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, which bargain after writers this year, are closely watching what writers receive in 2023 as a potential precedent.
Writers last voted for strike authorization in 2017, in a tough round of negotiations where the crucial issue on the table was, again, pay. That year, 96.3% of voting members supported the strike, but the guild and studios eventually reached a last-minute deal that averted the shutdown. Ten years ago, however, the writers went on strike for 100 days after 90% of eligible members backed strike authorization.
The WGA and the studios are now in a race against time as the guild’s May 1 contract end looms. After this date, the WGA could call a strike at any time.
