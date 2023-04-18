‘Barry’ Star Henry Winkler on Early Signs of Macular Degeneration

Share on Pinterest Actor Henry Winkler is trying to raise awareness about age-related macular degeneration. Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images

Actor Henry Winkler talks about the consequences age-related macular degeneration can have on mental and physical health.

Age-related macular degeneration affects 20 million Americans over the age of 40.

There is no cure for the condition.

Henry Winkler has been a mainstay on our TV screens for years: first as The Fonz on “Happy Days” and more recently on shows such as “Barry.”and “Development stopped”. But when he’s not on set, Henry is a family man — and it was through his late stepfather that he and his wife first learned about age-related macular degeneration.

Age-related macular degeneration is an eye condition that involves deterioration of the retina. The disease is believed to affect almost 20 millions Americans over 40 (about 13% of the population).

In its early stages, age-related macular degeneration causes loss of central vision – what you see when you look straight ahead. If left unchecked, it can progress to geographic atrophy, which is irreversible and can lead to blindness.

Official diagnoses of age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy are made by ophthalmologists or optometrists (rather than opticians). If you are concerned about any changes in your vision, it is essential to speak with a professional as soon as possible.

Although a significant number of people will one day suffer from age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, many are unaware that they are at risk.

We spoke to Winkler about why he partnered with Apellis Pharmaceuticals for their new campaign – GA won’t wait – to help raise awareness of this eye disease and why early treatment is so important.

You already talked about being treated for glaucoma. Did it make you realize the importance of taking care of your eyes?

Henry: Without a doubt. When I got my eyes checked and taken care of whatever was tormenting my eyes, I was so grateful. The gratitude that washes over you, because you have decided to take care of yourself, is an incredible feeling.

Dame Judi Dench recently opened up about her possible retirement as she struggles to read scripts. Your career also relies on reading scripts. Does this possibility concern you?

I am very lucky. I feel like I’m filled with wonderful experiences right now: “Barry,” a children’s book, my memoirs, and this campaign, which I find vital. I’m having the most wonderful time. But I know that could change in a minute. I’m not thinking about retiring — I have the energy and I’m healthy, thank God — and I wish it were.

Can you tell us a bit about your partnership with Apellis and their new campaign?

I am thrilled to be part of this amazing campaign; I must say it was fortuitous. One of the gifts that came with my wedding was my stepfather, Ed. I really loved him. Over the years, we all noticed that his outlook began to change, and it turned out that he had [age-related macular degeneration.] The transition I saw in him – just in his being – I thought, “Oh my God. It’s an amazing awakening [call] to make sure you get your eyes checked. I saw the devastation: the fact that he had to ask if his son still had a beard. He could not recognize his grandchildren. He had to close his dental office earlier than he wanted.

Was age-related macular degeneration something you or your stepfather knew about before it was diagnosed?

No, I didn’t know at all. I became very aware and very educated, very quickly.

Did Ed’s age-related macular degeneration turn into geographic atrophy?

We didn’t know about geographic atrophy back then, so I’d be a liar if I said, “Yes, that’s true.” What I know now is that it can develop and it’s irreversible. It’s devastating. And that’s why the sooner you start taking care of yourself and seeing your eye doctor, the more likely you are to keep your sight for as long as possible.

You’ve seen how age-related macular degeneration affected Ed’s career and his daily life. Would you say his condition has also affected you and your family?

Absolutely. Everybody is concerned. You had to help her, but in a way that made it seem like you weren’t. In my house, there is the kitchen and then two steps down to the family room where we have dinner. I watched him very carefully as he groped his way to the edge of the step. As soon as I saw this journey begin, I grabbed her arm, we laughed, and I helped her take the steps. You make it part of an experience instead of “Oh, poor you.”

Are you able to highlight some of the main signs of age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy?

Yes – well, what I know. Straight lines become wavy. You are looking at another person and a piece is missing — there is a hole in what you are looking at; you don’t see the whole picture in front of you. [But there’s also] wearing down your well-being: your sense of yourself, your pride and dependence on someone else. It’s really expensive.

Do you take steps to monitor or protect your eye health on a daily basis?

No, I don’t do anything on a daily basis. But I am very aware if something happens. For example, I need good light now to read smaller print, and I want to make sure that’s all I need. From time to time, it slaps you in the face: “Oh! It’s a little different.” And then I call Uday [Dr. Uday Devgan, an LA-based eye doctor]. My ophthalmologist is one of my idols. He was born to care for and understand the eye.

Do you have to wear glasses or something similar?

I sometimes wear glasses when driving at night or reading fine print. Even if everything depends on my wife and my daughter if I keep the frame or not! If they say, “That frame looks good on you,” then I’m in. But if they say, “Are you sure about those? I go straight back to the store.

As we age, we become more aware of, and perhaps discuss, age-related health issues like dementia and heart disease. Do you hear your friends talking about age-related macular degeneration or do we need more awareness?

Exactly what you said. We need to raise awareness. I find that human beings are embarrassed. They are embarrassed to mention that something is wrong. They are afraid of being perceived differently. They are afraid that in the workplace people will think, “Maybe we should rethink their position. People are embarrassed to admit their humanity. But we can’t stop moving forward.

Is there a message you would like to share with Healthline readers, regardless of age, about eye health?

Go get your eyes checked. If you are worried, visit GAwontwait.com: there are a myriad of resources on this website that will calm you down, help you, and point you in the right direction.