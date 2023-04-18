Rapper Fugees in political conspiracy trial launches his defense | Entertainment
WASHINGTON (AP) A Fugees rapper on trial in a multimillion-dollar campaign finance and foreign influence case was trying to reinvent himself by entering the political arena, without breaking the law, attorneys for the company said Monday. defense.
Prakazrel Pras Michel became a successful and Grammy-winning artist with 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, but in the years after his breakup he was looking for his next chapter, the lawyer says David Kenner as he began to plead the case for the defence.
Michel surrounded himself with people to help him in his transition to politics and eventually fell into the orbit of a wealthy Malaysian playboy, but did not engage in James Bond swashbuckling stuff , did he declare.
There was no agreement to do anything illegal, Kenner said.
Michel is accused of political conspiracies under two different American presidents. Federal prosecutors say he funneled the fugitive Malaysian financier’s money through straw donors for Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign. He is also accused of trying to cover up an investigation into the businessman and to persuade the administration of then-President Donald Trump to send a vocal critic of the government back to China.
The stolen money paid for luxury jewelry and art and helped fund Hollywood movies like The Wolf of Wall Street. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio testified that Low appeared to him as a legitimate businessman and mentioned wanting to donate to the Obama campaign.
When Michel first met Low at a nightclub in 2006, the businessman appeared and acted like he had unlimited amounts of money, Kenner said. Michel would later make money himself through his association with Low, but making money, even if you consider it greedy, is not a crime.
Prosecutors, on the other hand, say Low directed millions to Michel, who funneled the money to straw donors to give to Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign. on donors to prevent them from talking to investigators, prosecutors said.
In 2017, prosecutors say, the Grammy-winning rapper worked with a Republican fixer to try to close a U.S. investigation into Low and the Malaysian fund’s embezzlement. He is also accused of pushing the Trump administration to send a Chinese man who had fled to the United States back to China.
The defense says he tried to set up a meeting on the matter, but no one ever told him he should have registered as a foreign agent before doing so, Kenner said.
What he was trying to do was get through the proper channels, he said.
