‘Newbies work in an extremely tense environment’: Actor Kimkim explains why he left South Korea for Taiwan, Entertainment News



South Korean entertainment is undeniably popular, but behind the scenes it can be intense global player Kim Jae-hoon, also known as Kimkim, can attest to. Speaking to AsiaOne recently, the South Korean singer-turned-actor, who has been performing in Taiwan for 10 years, spoke candidly about his past experience as a K-pop trainee in his home country. The 30-year-old shared, “The competition for trainees (K-pop) was very tough. The newbies worked in an extremely tense environment. “As a trainee in South Korea, there was a lot of pressure not to debut, we were afraid of being fired. [from the programme] without making his debut.” And of course there were high standards placed on their appearance. “I’m not fat now, but I had to be even thinner as a member of a K-pop group,” the actor recalled. “I had to weigh 63 kg or less and maintain it.” Speaking in Mandarin, Kimkim felt that it was fate that brought her career to Taiwan and her transition from singing to acting. He had the chance to do interviews with the pressin Taiwan and found the environment more relaxed than in South Korea. While in South Korea, the popularity of K-pop depended more on the size of the management company and therefore the ability to publicize the groups enough, Kimkim felt it was more meritocratic in the Taiwanese showbiz. As long as he worked hard, he could have opportunities to develop his career. And he worked hard, especially to learn Mandarin. “Every day, I watched Chinese dramas and read Chinese newspapers, and imitated the way they spoke in Taiwanese dramas. I also took pronunciation lessons,” he added. meWATCHand will air on Channel 8 Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. jolynn.chia@asiaone.com ALSO READ: ‘I’ll even take on guest roles’: Actress Meixin explains why she’s stuck with this production company for 8 years No part of this article may be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.

