Entertainment
Toast To Viking & Ale Weekend at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival
Dallas/Fort Worth, TX. (April 17, 2023): Scarborough Renaissance Festival(Scarborough Fair) is all about Vikings & Ale this weekend, April 22n/a& 23rd.Viking & Ale Weekend is filled with themed special events such as costume contests, the Stein Holding contest and tug o wars. And of course, a large selection of beers at Festivals 12 pubs & taverns for those 21 and over!
Visitors are invited to participate in the Viking and Barbarian costume contests for adults and children at 1:30 p.m. each day at the Royal Pavilion. At 2:30 p.m. each day, they can test their strength in tug-of-war competitions at the Maypole area. There will be competitions for adults and children.
To end the day, visitors can see if they have what it takes to hold a mug of beer longer than the rest to win their very own Scarborough Renaissance Festival.limited edition mug in the Stein Holding competition. The competition takes place at the Royal Pavilion at 3:30 p.m. each day. No pre-registration is required for any of the competitions, just come and have fun!
We are excited to have Viking & Ale Weekend returning in 2023, says Helaine Thompson, Director of Marketing and Communications. Vikings and Barbarians are extremely popular right now and the costumes our visitors come up with are just amazing and the competitions are a lot of fun.
Limited engagement entertainment this weekend includes Burbage & the Bard (PG 16), Caris Creatures, Ermagerd the Bard, The Ironhill Vagabonds, Langers Ball and Comedius Statue of Marbelous.
Guest artisans this weekend are Bewitching Books, The Feisty Fox and Lady Oddball. Also be sure to check out the 17 new artisans for 2023!
Scarborough Renaissance Festival(Scarborough Fair) is a full day of interactive fun for all, 16eCentury style! The festival runs on Memorial Day Saturdays, Sundays and Monday, through May 29, 2023. Enjoy full combat armored jousts, birds of prey displays, the Mermaid Lagoon, knight ceremonies, d ‘a performance company with over 90 members and over 20 extraordinary stages. interactive entertainment. Explore the 200 shops of Artisan Marketplaces and be amazed by authentic artisan demonstrations. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill and more!
Plus, there’s food and drink fit for a king with 5 food courts and 12 pubs and taverns at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival(Scarborough Fair).Those 21+ with discerning palettes can partake in a beer or wine tasting. Seating at tastings is limited and they regularly sell out, so visitors are encouraged to purchase their tasting tickets in advance (and at a reduced price) atwww.SRFestival.comTasting tickets are $35 each at the event in addition to admission to the Festival. The themes for this weekend are New World Wines and New World Beers.
Upcoming themed weekends are: Live the Fantasy & Celebrating Spring (4/29 & 4/30), Celtic Weekend (5/6 & 5/7), Celebrating Chivalry Weekend & Mothers Day (5/13 & 5/14), Legends of the Seas (5/20 & 5/21) and the Last Huzzah (5/27, 5/28, & 5/29). 12 and under free on Mother’s Day and the 2ndn/aAnnual tasting of chocolate sensations (5/13 & 5/14). Get all the details onwww.SRFestival.com
Step back in time to the era of your life at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival(Scarborough Fair) Memorial Day Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays through May 29, 2023. New for 2023, credit cards are now accepted at most food outlets as well as at the box office, gift shops, and in most artisan shops. Games and rides are cash only and ATM machines are conveniently located throughout the festival.
Single-day tickets for the 2023 season are $37 at the door for adults (13 and older) and $17 for children (5-12). Children 4 and under are always free. Discounted tickets are available atwww.SRFestival.comand discounted one-day tickets are also available at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores.
Located in Waxahachie, Texas, Scarborough Renaissance Festival(Scarborough Fair) is just 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas and Fort Worth on I-35E and one hour north of Waco. Scarborough Renaissance Festival(Scarborough Fair) is sponsored by Dr Pepper and Tom Thumb & Albertsons.
For more information, visitwww.SRFestival.comor follow them on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter (SRFestival) or on Instagram (theSRFestival).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.focusdailynews.com/toast-to-viking-ale-weekend-at-scarborough-renaissance-festival/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- The 21st International Experts Exchange Conference Opens in Shenzhen
- The STD epidemic gets worse. SARS-CoV-2 surges in hospitals
- Advertisements pitting Governor Ron DeSantis against Donald Trump
- US News delays publication of highly anticipated law school rankings
- So, is every celebrity an actor now?
- Google Magi: Project ‘Magi’: Google’s sprint to challenge Bing with AI-powered search engine
- Impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy on infant growth
- Why social media impostors fight a constant battle for the stars – The Hollywood Reporter
- Wyoming tennis wrestles with Utah State, 4-1
- Lorraine Kelly is ready for spring in a printed midi dress
- Samsung’s ‘News’ app launches with custom feeds and daily briefings
- COVID-19 is associated with a 3% to 5% increase in diabetes incidence