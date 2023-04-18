Toast To Viking & Ale Weekend at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival







Dallas/Fort Worth, TX. (April 17, 2023): Scarborough Renaissance Festival(Scarborough Fair) is all about Vikings & Ale this weekend, April 22n/a& 23rd.Viking & Ale Weekend is filled with themed special events such as costume contests, the Stein Holding contest and tug o wars. And of course, a large selection of beers at Festivals 12 pubs & taverns for those 21 and over!

Visitors are invited to participate in the Viking and Barbarian costume contests for adults and children at 1:30 p.m. each day at the Royal Pavilion. At 2:30 p.m. each day, they can test their strength in tug-of-war competitions at the Maypole area. There will be competitions for adults and children.

To end the day, visitors can see if they have what it takes to hold a mug of beer longer than the rest to win their very own Scarborough Renaissance Festival.limited edition mug in the Stein Holding competition. The competition takes place at the Royal Pavilion at 3:30 p.m. each day. No pre-registration is required for any of the competitions, just come and have fun!

We are excited to have Viking & Ale Weekend returning in 2023, says Helaine Thompson, Director of Marketing and Communications. Vikings and Barbarians are extremely popular right now and the costumes our visitors come up with are just amazing and the competitions are a lot of fun.

Limited engagement entertainment this weekend includes Burbage & the Bard (PG 16), Caris Creatures, Ermagerd the Bard, The Ironhill Vagabonds, Langers Ball and Comedius Statue of Marbelous.

Guest artisans this weekend are Bewitching Books, The Feisty Fox and Lady Oddball. Also be sure to check out the 17 new artisans for 2023!

Scarborough Renaissance Festival(Scarborough Fair) is a full day of interactive fun for all, 16eCentury style! The festival runs on Memorial Day Saturdays, Sundays and Monday, through May 29, 2023. Enjoy full combat armored jousts, birds of prey displays, the Mermaid Lagoon, knight ceremonies, d ‘a performance company with over 90 members and over 20 extraordinary stages. interactive entertainment. Explore the 200 shops of Artisan Marketplaces and be amazed by authentic artisan demonstrations. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill and more!

Plus, there’s food and drink fit for a king with 5 food courts and 12 pubs and taverns at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival(Scarborough Fair).Those 21+ with discerning palettes can partake in a beer or wine tasting. Seating at tastings is limited and they regularly sell out, so visitors are encouraged to purchase their tasting tickets in advance (and at a reduced price) atwww.SRFestival.comTasting tickets are $35 each at the event in addition to admission to the Festival. The themes for this weekend are New World Wines and New World Beers.

Upcoming themed weekends are: Live the Fantasy & Celebrating Spring (4/29 & 4/30), Celtic Weekend (5/6 & 5/7), Celebrating Chivalry Weekend & Mothers Day (5/13 & 5/14), Legends of the Seas (5/20 & 5/21) and the Last Huzzah (5/27, 5/28, & 5/29). 12 and under free on Mother’s Day and the 2ndn/aAnnual tasting of chocolate sensations (5/13 & 5/14). Get all the details onwww.SRFestival.com

Step back in time to the era of your life at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival(Scarborough Fair) Memorial Day Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays through May 29, 2023. New for 2023, credit cards are now accepted at most food outlets as well as at the box office, gift shops, and in most artisan shops. Games and rides are cash only and ATM machines are conveniently located throughout the festival.

Single-day tickets for the 2023 season are $37 at the door for adults (13 and older) and $17 for children (5-12). Children 4 and under are always free. Discounted tickets are available atwww.SRFestival.comand discounted one-day tickets are also available at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores.

Located in Waxahachie, Texas, Scarborough Renaissance Festival(Scarborough Fair) is just 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas and Fort Worth on I-35E and one hour north of Waco. Scarborough Renaissance Festival(Scarborough Fair) is sponsored by Dr Pepper and Tom Thumb & Albertsons.

For more information, visitwww.SRFestival.comor follow them on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter (SRFestival) or on Instagram (theSRFestival).