Jonathan Majors dropped by management company Entertainment 360, PR team – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: Talent manager Entertainment 360 has let go of Jonathan Majors, multiple sources tell us. The longtime Majors manager’s recent decision comes three weeks after the Dreams Magazine star was arrested for domestic violence in New York. Currently featured in Creed III And Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaMajors’ departure was due to issues relating to the actor’s personal behavior, we are informed. The majors’ representation issues don’t end with Entertainment 360. PR firm The Lede Company has also begun a rift with the avengers actor last month. As a more minor element of this, Majors and fashion house Valentino “mutually agreed” that the actor would not attend this year’s Met Gala as a guest. Entertainment 360 and Lede Company did not return requests for comment. Majors has already filmed the second season of Marvel/Disney+ Lokiin which he reprises his supervillain role from Kang the Conqueror, and will not appear in front of the cameras in Avengers: Kang Dynasty for a while. Deadline learns that there has been no conversation in the Marvel camp to remove majors from the MCU. The actor was arrested on March 25 for an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. The unnamed victim was taken to hospital with “minor head and neck injuries,” authorities said. Majors is scheduled to appear in front of a judge on May 8 as he faces multiple counts of harassment and assault from the New York prosecutor. “Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is likely the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Majors’ criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry told Deadline in a March 27 statement. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the district attorney in the hope that all charges will be dropped shortly.” Chaudhry added at the time that “evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, testimony from the driver and others who saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman retracting these allegations.” The Majors’ attorney also released a series of text messages to the press, redacted to protect the woman’s identity, in which she blamed the fight: “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw my injuries and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to pick up your phone. I just got out of the hospital. Call me when you’re out. I love you.” The majors’ altercation comes amid what has been a bountiful 2023 with Creed III And Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania grossing a total of $745 million at the box office, in addition to rave reviews from Sundance for his turn as a mentally ill amateur bodybuilder in Dreams magazine. Disney’s Searchlight Pictures acquired this film out of the festival, beating multiple bidders, and set a December 8, 2023 release date for it. The majors remain represented by WME.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/04/jonathan-majors-dropped-hollywood-manager-domestic-violence-1235325576/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related