Hollywood writers give union power to call strike if needed





Hollywood writers voted overwhelmingly in favor of giving union negotiators the power to call a strike, moving closer to a production shutdown that would hamper studios and disrupt what viewers see on TV. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said Monday that 97.85% of members who voted favor negotiators ordering a work stoppage if they don’t have a new contract by May 1. Nearly 80% of the group’s 11,500 members voted. The WGA Bargaining Committee, in a memo to members, said the group had expressed “collective strength, solidarity and the demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers”. The writers say they’ve suffered during the streaming TV boom, in part because of shorter seasons and smaller residuals, and they’re demanding pay raises from Netflix, Walt Disney and other studios. ‘Precarious’ writer Amy Aniobi said she supports strike permission because pay has dropped to such a level that many lower- and mid-level writers have to take second jobs to support themselves, in especially in expensive cities such as New York and Los Angeles. “What I would like to achieve is to make the act of writing a career and not a gig for most writers,” she said.





Members of the Writers Guild of America carry signs on the picket line at NBC studios in Burbank in 2008. Reuters The last WGA strike, in 2007 and 2008, lasted 100 days. Television networks aired reruns and more reality shows, while the cost to California’s economy was estimated at $2.1 billion, according to the Milken Institute. If a strike is called, audiences will first see the impact on late-night talk shows, which use teams of writers to write topical jokes. Daytime soap operas would be next. Many comedies and dramas are filmed months in advance, giving them a longer lead time before new episodes end. Studios don’t want another disruption after COVID-19 shut down production worldwide for months. But sources close to the studios say budgets are tight at a time when Wall Street wants to cash in on the billions of dollars they spend streaming TV shows.





Sources close to the studios say budgets are tight at a time when Wall Street wants to see profits. Reuters The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Comcast, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix and others, said in a statement that its goal was “to reach a fair and reasonable agreement.” “An agreement is only possible if the Guild commits to focus on serious negotiations by engaging in thorough discussions of the issues with the companies and seeking reasonable compromises,” the statement said.

