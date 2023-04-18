Writers Guild authorizes strike, which could halt Hollywood production





Stay on Hollywood Get John Horn’s perspective on the latest in entertainment, plus personal recommendations on what to read and watch every Friday. The Writers Guild of America has voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against film and TV studios and streamers, which clears WGA negotiators to launch a work stoppage in the coming weeks. More than 9,000 screenwriters, nearly 98% of voters voted to authorize a strike if the WGA does not reach a new agreement with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers by May 1. The guild said the poll set a WGA record for both turnout (nearly 80% of those eligible voted) and support for a potential strike. “Our members have spoken,” the WGA said in a statement. “The writers expressed our collective strength, solidarity and demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers. With this undeniable show of unity and determination, we will continue to work at the negotiating table to achieve a fair contract. for all writers. The vote does not mean that a strike will definitely take place if there is no agreement by May 1; it simply gives the union the power to convene one. The Alliance of Film and Television Producers rejected the vote even before the results were announced, saying in a statement that “its inevitable ratification should surprise no one”. The AMPTP further stated, “Our goal is, and continues to be, to reach a fair and reasonable agreement. An agreement is only possible if the guild commits to focus on serious negotiations by engaging in-depth discussions of the problems with the companies and the search for reasonable compromises. If the union does end up going on strike, it’s unclear how long it will be before a strike affects what the public can watch. Many shows have many scripts in hand, but if members of the Screen Actors Guild and Directors Guild of America refused to cross WGA picket lines, many productions would shut down. The last time the WGA went on strike, in late 2007, it lasted 100 days. A study released shortly after the work stoppage prepared by the Milken Institute estimated a net loss of 37,700 jobs directly and indirectly related to the entertainment industry, resulting in losses of $2.1 billion. What questions do you have about film, television, music or arts and entertainment? John Horn, entertainment journalist and host of our weekly Retake podcast, wonders if the stories Hollywood tells about itself really reflect what’s going on?

