Legendary actresses Asha Parekh and Tanuja explain how Bollywood favors male stars





Asha Parekh and Tanuja recently shared how Bollywood favors its heroes HIGHLIGHTS Legendary actresses Tanuja and Asha Parekh recently opened up about the challenges they faced

The actresses have revealed how older male stars keep getting good roles, why they’re being sidelined

Tanuja and Asha Parekh also spoke about the wage disparity. Legendary actresses Asha Parekh and Tanuja recently opened up about how Bollywood favors its heroes over heroines. Tanuja and Asha Parekh spoke about the challenges women face in the industry and their careers during a conversation with Maitri: Female First Collective. Asha Parekh and Tanuja on career and roles Asha Parek According to a report in ETimes, Asha Parekh opened up about her career and her roles, saying, “For women back then, it was like they were getting married, their career was over. Now it’s not No longer the case. So the heroes are maybe 50 or 55. years old, they work with 20 year olds and it is acceptable until today. Parekh confessed that although male actors like Amitabh Bachchan always get important roles, they are sidelined. Parekh said: “Today Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, also at this age, people are writing roles for him. Why don’t people write roles for us? We should also get important roles for the movie. It’s not there Either we play mother or sister Who cares? Tanuja added that the other roles they get are that of grandmother. The actresses also spoke about the lack of basic amenities in their early days, revealing that modern studios only had one bathroom for everyone and they were horrible. The actresses revealed that they would sit from morning till night and not go to the bathroom once. Tanuja added, “Today women can say, we don’t have enough bathrooms, we could say that. That’s how we were taught to be – that’s not talking. Parekh said said: “Now we have vans, so even now we have 15 girls in the crew, that’s no problem. But at that time, we didn’t have enough toilets.” Tanuja even spoke about the pay disparity saying, “Payment has always been an issue – before and even now. Men have always had a higher status. Even Hollywood hasn’t been able to do that.”

