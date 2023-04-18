Hollywood writers just took a big step toward strike action in May





Hollywood writers are moving ever closer to a possible shutdown, with an overwhelming majority of eligible Writers Guild of America (WGA) members voting in favor of a strike today. According THR, 97.85% of eligible members voted to strike, with 9,218 members taking part in an unprecedented show of turnout and support. Negotiations in Hollywood have heated up lately as May 1, the deadline for the expiration of the three-year contract between the WGA and most studios, looms. This does not mean that a strike is necessarily imminent; in fact, the guild voted 96% to authorize a strike in 2017, but did not carry out a work stoppage. The vote allows leaders of the union, which represents thousands of film and television writers, to call for a walkout if the WGA and the studios are unable to negotiate a new film and television contract, as well than giving the syndicate a fair amount of leverage. You expressed your collective strength, solidarity and demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers, the WGA said in a statement to members. Building on this show of unity and determination, we will continue to work at the negotiating table to achieve a fair deal for all writers. Meanwhile, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of most Hollywood production studios, said the strike authorization vote “should come as no surprise to anyone”, according to The New York Times. A vote to authorize a strike has always been part of the WGA’s plan, announced even before the parties exchanged proposals,” the AMPTP said. Our goal is, and continues to be, to reach a fair and reasonable settlement. A deal is only possible if the Guild commits to focus on serious negotiations by engaging in thorough discussions of the issues with the companies and seeking reasonable compromises. The WGA is primarily seeking increased pay and better working conditions, especially since the era of streaming has upended the entertainment industry as we know it. As the number of film and television productions has exploded, union leaders say studios have not kept pace. Among the WGA’s demands are the minimum size of television editorial staff, a reworked formula for television residuals and minimum wage increases. The WGA and AMPTP met over the past two weeks and were unable to reach an agreement. The WGA’s last strike was in 2007, resulting in a historic 100-day work stoppage. Thumbnail Credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage Alex Stedman is senior editor at IGN, overseeing entertainment reporting. When she’s not writing or editing, you can find her reading fantasy novels or playing Dungeons and Dragons.

