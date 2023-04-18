AI Just Picked The Perfect James Bond Actor, And Now I Can’t Wait For 007’s Ratings To Change
Everyone seems to have their own idea of the perfect actor to lead the James Bond movies. These thoughts usually stem from various rumors and reports which, in turn, move the needle on the odds that supposedly indicate which star is most favored to become the next Bond. However, an AI engine now has its say, and he’s chosen what he thinks is the perfect Bond actor. This pick isn’t a new face but rather a current favorite, and I can’t wait to see how the 007 ratings will change following this announcement.
AI software Deep Dream appears to be favoring Aaron Taylor Johnson as the next 007
According to a recent report by The Times (via The daily mail), game studio Unwind Media used DeepDream AI to create a portrait of the “perfect James Bond,” and he looks suspiciously like High-speed train actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Although it depends on who you’re talking to, Foreign Star Sam Heughan is another candidate who seems to be contributing to the digital DNA of this would-be super spy.
That’s apparently what happens when you set the settings to the new Bond’s supposed ‘thirties’ age range, along with a few more tweaks. Said to generate a 007 which is “a British male under 40 and standing[s] at over 5’10” tall, the resulting image is very odd considering Sam Heughan had quite a bit of time on the board speculated as the next 007.
Also, Taylor-Johnson is rumored to have already been cast as Bond, which was enough to send the wheels of the rumor mill flying in his favor. With the Kick ass alum overtaking previous favorites Henry Cavill and Regé-Jean Page as the first choice to fight for king and country at the end of last year, it surely had an effect on how this portrait of AI became . Especially when, in a similar exercise, the supposedly perfect Bond Woman was also selected.
DeepDream also chose the perfect woman
In the source cited above, it was also reported that DeepDream was asked to prep what the perfect Bond Woman would look like. And surprise surprise he came up with an image that looks like another actor who was highlighted as a strong contender reported by The mirror amid recent press rounds. For those of you curious who this actor was, it’s Charlotte Kirk, who is known for her previous roles in How to be single, Ocean’s 8, and the recent version of Shudder The jugement.
“A British actress in her 20s and 5’7” was the order Unwind Media ordered its AI accomplice to fulfill, and Ms. Kirk would appear to be the actor who most closely resembles this portrayal. Of course, that’s based on the specs enclosed in the statement above. If the James Bond franchise followed this memoir, it would be pretty exclusive, especially since 007’s history has shown a wide range of women who were James Bond’s equal, like Michelle Yeoh, and more. recently Ana de Armas, which was arguably the best part of no time to die.
Many questions need to be asked regarding how the AI-generated illustrations pull from both the stated specifications and the popular opinion landscape. Also, one has to wonder how DeepDream would confuse a camera lens with a watch face; a debate that sits right next to the questions of why AI art can’t do human hands well. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Charlotte Kirk’s 007 ratings start to rise because of this little exercise.
For those of you human artists who enjoy creating fan art of 007 hopefuls like Henry Cavill, you now have two actors to practice with until the Bond 26 leads are announced. In the meantime, the next film is set to begin production in early 2024, and the search for the next face of Commander Bond awaits the arrival of a script from EON Productions.
