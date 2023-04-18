‘Beef’ Actor David Choe Takes Copyright Protection After Resurfaced Clips Go Viral of He Admits to ‘Rape Behaviour’ – Deadline





David Choe has protected himself by using copyright laws in his favor following a backlash over resurfaced audios where he admitted to ‘rape behavior’. Audio from the now defunct podcast DVDASA from a 2014 episode were recirculated given that Choe is starring in Netflix Beef. In clips shared on Twitter, Choe makes some serious claims about a story where he forced a masseuse to perform oral sex on the actor. “She’s not into it but she’s not stopping it either,” he says in the clip, according to Motherboard. When co-host Asa Akira concluded that Choe was “essentially telling us that you’re a rapist right now,” the actor responded with a “Yeah.” He then said, “I just want to make it clear that I admit this is rape behavior, but I’m not a rapist.” After the clips went viral, Choe apparently shielded himself from copyright laws to have Twitter remove the videos. Screenwriter Meecham Whitson Meriweather screenshots shared from twitter review informing them that they had removed the material for infringement of their copyrighted works. Meriweather further shared another set of screenshots where Twitter attached the email complaint signed by David Choe “on behalf of the David Young Choe Foundation” citing Twitter users who shared the audios. Back in 2014, when the podcast was first released, Choe had already addressed the backlash and denied the story was real. “I never thought I’d wake up in the late afternoon and hear myself being called a rapist. It sucks. Especially because I’m not one. I’m not a rapist I hate rapists,” Choe said in a statement shared by News Feed at the time. He went on to describe what his podcast said: “We create stories and tell stories. It’s not a news program. It is not a representation of my reality. This is not the place to find reliable information about me or my life. It’s my version of reality, it’s art that sometimes offends people. I’m sorry if anyone believed the stories were facts. They were not!”

