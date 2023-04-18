Hollywood writers authorize strike against studios





Screenwriters in the US film and TV industries have given the green light to their unions to declare a strike if they fail to reach a satisfactory agreement on a new contract with major studios. On Monday, the two affiliated unions, the Writers Guild of America West and the Writers Guild of America East, released the results of a strike authorization vote held among their members as part of contract negotiations. Nearly 98% voted in favor of authorizing a work stoppage and nearly 80% of eligible members participated in voting figures that the unions said were record highs. The vote doesn’t guarantee screenwriters will quit their jobs, but it does allow union leaders to call a strike if they don’t make enough progress at the bargaining table. It would be the first strike by Hollywood writers since they were off work for 100 days in 2007 and 2008. Our members have spoken, the union bargaining committee said in an email to members. You expressed your collective strength, your solidarity and the demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers. Building on this show of unity and determination, we will continue to work at the negotiating table to achieve a fair deal for all writers. Unions are negotiating a new three-year agreement known as the Minimum Basic Agreement, which sets out salaries, benefits and protections for writers in the industry. Major studios, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal and Netflix, are negotiating the deal collectively as the Alliance of Film and TV Producers. The contract covers more than 11,000 workers. This year’s negotiations were expected to be contentious as writers demand a bigger slice of the streaming pie. Much like film production workers who threatened to strike in 2021, screenwriters say studios have used the shift to streaming as an opportunity to drive down the salaries of those who create the content. The last time Hollywood screenwriters went on strike was in 2007-2008. David McNew via Getty Images According to the unions, a growing share of writers, editors and showrunners have been paid the industry’s minimum wage under the contract. For example, ten years ago, 10% of co-producers worked at the minimum rate, and now 59% are. Unions say the median salary of writers and producers fell 4% in those years, not counting inflation. At the same time, unions say streaming has led to fewer episodes per season and longer production times for each episode of a series, a dynamic that has squeezed writers since they are paid per episode. . Companies have taken advantage of the streaming transition to underpay writers, creating more precarious and lower-paying models for writers’ work, the WGAW and WGAE said in a recent note. (HuffPost employees are represented by the WGAE.) In their template requests, the screenwriters also said they wanted to bolster what are known in the industry as residuals that pay for the reuse of their work, such as TV reruns or feature-length DVDs. The AMPTP said ahead of the talks that it would approach the contract with the long-term health and stability of the industry in mind. The goal is to keep production active so we can all keep working and continue to bring consumers the best entertainment product available in the world, the group said in a statement. statement. The current contract is due to expire on May 1. If the two sides fail to reach an agreement or extend the current one by then, union leaders could declare a strike. In the event of a work stoppage, writers would be required to withhold their work from any studio under the expired contract. A prolonged strike could shut down the production of scripted TV shows and possibly impact film production as well.

