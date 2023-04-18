Hollywood writers vote overwhelmingly to authorize strike | American News





Hollywood writers represented by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if the union leadership decides to call one amid contract negotiations with major studios. The strike vote was approved, with 97.85% of members voting in favor and 2.15% voting against. More than 9,200 ballots were cast in the vote, with nearly 80% of all members taking part in the vote. The results exceed the results of the union strike vote in 2017, when 6,310 ballots were cast with 96.3% in favor. The WGA, which represents around 11,500 film and television screenwriters, characterized the new union contract negotiations with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) as an opportunity to reverse the trend of recent years to the decline in compensation for screenwriters in the entertainment industry. despite the industry consistently reporting multi-billion dollar profit margins. The current contract ends on May 1. In a statement on the results of the vote, the WGA said: Our members have spoken. Writers expressed our collective strength, solidarity and demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers. With this undeniable show of unity and determination, we will continue to work at the negotiating table to achieve a fair deal for all writers. A report released by the WGA in March 2023 noted a 16% increase in the number of writers working for minimum base pay from 2013-14 to 2021-22, which may mean writers are being paid below their standard levels. ‘experience. Hundreds upon hundreds of seasoned writers, who previously would have been paid premium for their years of experience and the added value they bring to a project, are now being paid the same as new writer-producers, said Laura Blum-Smith, director of research and public policy at WGA West. As business boomed and studios collected nearly $30 billion in annual profits, writers’ pay fell. Studios deeply undervalue writers and threaten the sustainability of writing as a profession. Before the results of the strike vote, the AMPTP rejected the ratification of the strike vote as inevitable and claims an agreement is only possible if the guild commits to focus on serious negotiation by engaging in thorough discussions of the issues with the companies and seeking reasonable compromises. The WGA is pushing for salary increases that take into account inflation and the rising cost of living, increases in pension and health care contributions and limiting the abuse of mini-halls, which are smaller writing rooms in TV shows where writers are generally paid less. The WGA set a new record for turnout and percentage support in a strike authorization vote. 97.85% of our members have said enough! Enough of treating us like that’s not the only reason you make billions of dollars. Your AMPTP move. #WGASstrong pic.twitter.com/YMDGkbk80d — Caroline WGA Captain Fox (@sankofa_bird) April 17, 2023 Caroline Renard, television and film screenwriter and WGA captain, celebrated the approval of the strikes in a series of tweet after the vote, saying: The WGA set a new record for turnout and percentage of support in a vote to authorize a strike Enough of treating us like wasn’t the only reason you make billions of dollars. Your AMPTP move. A reasonable and requested compromise is 2% of their profit. Profit they got from the scripts we wrote. The scripts we wrote turned into shows and movies. Shows and movies that employ directors, actors, and everyone else. A reasonable and requested compromise is 2% of their profit. Profit they got from the scripts we wrote. The scripts we wrote turned into shows and movies. Shows and movies that employ directors, actors, and everyone else. Literally, no one would have a job without us. During the vote, dozens of writers share on social media and in videos about why they were voting to authorize a strike, which included testimonies of the union having to fight to win the residuals due to writers and highlighting the industry's undervaluation of writers. Hollywood writers have not gone on strike since November 2007, which lasted 100 days in 2008, leading many TV shows to shorten seasons or take brief hiatuses. Economic losses due to the strike were estimated at approximately $2.1 billion.

