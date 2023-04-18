General Hospital Redesign: Who Plays the New Ethan? Actor James Ryan





Since we learned that general hospital‘s Victor had kidnapped Ethan to keep Holly under control, it was almost inevitable that we would see him sooner or later. And it’s got fans hyped for him to make a comeback, especially with the show celebrating its 60th anniversary. It’s a great time to bring some familiar faces! And then, on Monday, April 17, fans finally got their wish as Holly and Felicia finally found Ethan as he was being auctioned off for the highest bidder to kill him! Ethan was taken out covered in a balaclava and then, for the big reveal, he was abducted and fans saw…not Nathan Parsons! The actor who originated the role of Ethan and has (so far) been the only one to play it hasn’t returned as fans had thought, and general hospital recast Luke and Holly’s son with actor James Ryan. Ryan’s Ethan doesn’t have his predecessor’s dark locks, but curly blonde hair! That’s enough of a change that if Holly hadn’t gasped out her son’s name when she saw him, some fans might not even have realized it was him at first! But, as some of the same fans pointed out the change on social media, they instantly made the visual connection between Luke and his son. @General Hospital Ethan with blonde hair like his dad. Victor is mean #GH — Lady pink 421 (keep the jex out of your mouth) (@421_taurus) April 17, 2023 Still, it wasn’t like Parson’s dark hair was completely out of left field, as he took after his mother more than his father. general hospital had never felt the need to make father and son look alike before, but maybe that’s because the last time Ethan was there, so was Luke. We didn’t need a visual reminder that they were related since we could see them interacting that way every time they were together. Now, however, Luke is gone and fans can no longer see them interact. Plus, it may put an end once and for all to the idea that Robert and not Luke was actually Ethan’s father! Ryan’s Ethan may not be what fans expected, but as Marie said,“I reserve judgment on #NewEthan. To be honest, I’m just glad GH decided to listen to viewers who asked to bring Ethan back for now. Taking that as a win for now. Hmmm. I reserve my judgment on #NewEthan. To be honest, I’m just glad GH decided to listen to viewers who asked to bring Ethan back for now. Taking it as a victory for now — Marie (@2Love_Marie) April 17, 2023 And that’s something we can all probably take to heart! The good news is that for now, Ethan is back! And who knows, one day his father might be too! Check out our photo gallery of some of the surprisingly best redesigns of the day!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/comings-and-goings/668398/general-hospital-recast-who-plays-new-ethan-james-ryan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related